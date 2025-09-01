Iconic outback roadhouse hits market

The iconic Burke & Wills Roadhouse in outback Queensland has been listed for sale with servo, accommodation, commercial kitchen, bar and 2ha of land.

The only fuel stop within about 200km, the roadhouse sits at Four Ways, between Cloncurry and Normanton, where the Wills Development and Burketown Roads meet the Burke Development Rd.

Selling agent Janessa Bidgood, of Outback Auctions and Real Estate, said the business was an opportunity that rarely came along.

“Burke & Wills offers a lifestyle and income stream combination that a lot of people are chasing,” she said.

“It’s a profitable business with a beautiful home, great facilities and a top location with supplies, airports and fishing hotspots all within a two-hour drive.

“This business offers the ability to live the rural lifestyle, and experience everything North West Qld offers, while providing an essential stopping place for visitors, tourists and workers in the area.”

RELATED: No place like home for first time investor

Revealed: Where landlords thrive in NQ

Mansion sale smashes 2025 state record

The established business includes a licensed bar, fuel bowsers and a restaurants with commercial kitchen and barista coffee machine.

There are powered and unpowered camp sites, ensuited motel rooms and rooms with shared bathrooms.

The manager’s home is a modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom house set privately away from the roadhouse.

Owners Ben and Cheri Stanger bought the Burke & Wills Roadhouse six years ago.

“We were just settling into the business when Covid hit the nation,” Mrs Stanger said.

“The Cloncurry Shire classed us as an ‘essential service’’ so we could not be shut down, which was our saviour through it all.”

The couple had been managing Cowan Downs Station for about a decade when they decided to take on Burke & Wills.

“We frequently visited the roadhouse and often commented on how much potential it had,” Mrs Stanger said.

“We fell in love with its great atmosphere.”

Not resting on their laurels, or letting a pesky pandemic get in their way, the couple set about improving the business.

“It would be fair to say we’re probably most proud of how much we’ve grown the business as a whole,” Mrs Stanger said.

“We’ve attracted a lot of tourists, geos, mining companies, government employees and quite a number of bus companies who have diverted their route to stop in and grab a bite to eat on their tour.

“Each year we add a few more to the list.

“All the growth we’ve had stems solely from word of mouth, so that to me is an achievement to be proud of.”

The couple also made improvement to the roadhouse including new electrical and plumbing, adding buildings, renovated others, painting, new gardens and new fences.

They purchased new equipment for the roadhouse kitchen, added big generators and bought new mattresses and linen for all the accommodation.

“Burke & Wills is loved by the community,” Mrs Stanger said.

“Everything we’ve done is keenly observed and we find out if it sits well or not within the community because everybody treats the roadhouse as partly their own, which we really love.

“That’s what we will miss the most, this beautifully supportive community we live in.

“We often say we could write a book with all the memories we have.

“The meet and greet cricket match we hold there in April every year has got to be up there amongst the favourites.

“And we’ve met some endearing, colourful characters.”

Mrs Stanger said Burke & Wills would suit anyone wanting to have a crack at running a profitable business in the heart of the Queensland outback.

“It’s a big business having a restaurant, bar, caravan park, fuel and accommodation at the intersection of Four Ways – 200km from the next nearest town in any direction,” she said.

“There’s no competition and, as this area grows with all the cropping land being developed and mining opportunities being explored, this business will only grow.

“We aren’t locked into supply contracts with anyone and have solid partnerships with reliable supply partners who want to continue supplying the roadhouse with the new owners, so they can just step in and continue on easily.”

Mrs Stanger said she and her husband were grateful for the opportunities Burke & Wills had given them, and the people who had helped them.

“We are very appreciative of our employees we’ve had over the years,” she said

“Kaye’s been with us since the start, Dave and Shendell four years, Ray and Sue help us every wet season, and there’s been many more who’ve come back year after year because they love the community and roadhouse, and we love and appreciate them all.”

Ms Bidgood said it would be great to see someone step in and continue what Mr and Mrs Stanger started.

“As anyone who has travelled to the Gulf knows, this is a critical location for a snack, some fuel and a break for the kids,” she said.

“Always great food, friendly service and a true refreshingly green oasis.

“The Burke & Wills Roadhouse is iconic for a reason – you won’t find another business like it in our area.”

The Burke & Wills Roadhouse is for sale via offer.