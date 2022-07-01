Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Tourism commercial property
Tourism commercial property investment news, insights and market updates.
News
The Bayswater Sydney boutique hotel in Potts Point has $20m guide
News
Management rights reign supreme as Alloggio makes holiday rental plays
The $4.8bn management rights industry is coming into its own in the wake of the pandemic.
News
Waldorf Astoria Sydney to draw global crowd offering ultimate luxury at Circular Quay
With a prestigious New York brand and unmatched views of Sydney Harbour, the Waldorf Astoria Sydney will overtake the Park Hyatt as Australia’s most expensive hotel.
News
Commercial property: Hotel sales volumes surge 84 per cent
Foreign buyers have been snapping up commercial property opportunities in massive numbers in 2022.
News
World class water-ski tourist park for sale in NSW
A sprawling 49 ha landholding in NSW, which is home to a world-class water ski park and tourist accommodation, is up for sale via an international expressions of interest campaign.
News
Pods provide ideal alternative for budget travellers
Pod hotels are providing a cheaper alternative for travellers, as domestic tourism makes its comeback after lengthy border closures.
News
Oceanfront caravan park sold for $27.5 million after record interest
A popular oceanfront caravan park has sold for $27.5 million after record interest from buyers, with a couple who previously sold caravans achieving their dream of owning their own holiday park.
News
Queensland islands back in the sun as resort schemes take off
Owning a tropical island resort in Queensland has traditionally been a fast way to lose money. But a new breed of buyers could make the volatile sector more viable.
News
Melbourne hotel room surge keeps a lid on occupancy rates
Melbourne’s hotels are reporting average room occupancies of more than 61 per cent in June, but growth has been muted by the thousands of new hotel rooms hitting the city.
News
Iconic Riverland backpackers hostel hits the market
A rare opportunity has opened up to own an accommodation business that has hosted backpackers for over three decades.
196 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 20
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.