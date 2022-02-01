Buy
Pubs Commercial Property News
Commercial property news about pubs.
News
Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag
News
Harvest Hotels acquires two Adelaide pubs after $50m raise
Harvest Hotels has snapped up two pubs in suburban Adelaide after raising $50m for a new fund dedicated to the South Australian capital.
News
Redcape bullish on pubs sector despite tougher times
Privatised pubs business Redcape Hotel Group expects the darling sector to remain resilient in the face of rising rates and patrons having less to spend.
News
Wallabies pub baron Bill Young expands his property empire with Bar Broadway buy
Prominent hotelier and former Wallabies prop Bill Young has made his latest move in the ongoing battle of the pubs.
News
Landmark Melbourne pub The Espy bought by KKR-backed Australian Venue Co
Private equity giant KKR has finally snared Melbourne’s much-loved Espy Hotel in St Kilda.
News
Revered Sydney pub The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay for sale for $175m
One of Sydney’s most revered drinking holes, The Oaks Hotel in Neutral Bay is up for sale for the first time in 50 years and is expected to spark a bidding war between pub barons.
News
‘Strong interest’ in remote Broken Hill Pub
Big pubs attract big love, and Broken Hill’s most prominent watering hole is likely to attract a domestic buyer who’s all in for life in the outback city, analysts say.
News
Iris Capital’s Sam Arnaout bets on the house with second casino
With his $63m purchase of Canberra Casino, pub baron Sam Arnaout now owns two of the nation’s 13 casinos.
News
Canberra Hotel: Ballarat ‘slice of history’ up for grabs after $1m renovation
The Canberra Hotel’s future could now be yours to run after a $1m renovation. Plus, the old Argyle Hotel has also hit the market in Soldiers Hill.
News
Make your country pub dream a reality in historic Kempton
The future of this country pub is yours to chart. Welcome to the Huntington Tavern.
