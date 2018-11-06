Fortitude Valley pub comes with its own penthouse

You could pop in to Bloodhounds and then make a few strides home to your penthouse.

If you ever wanted a crash pad that was stumbling distance from a pub, here is your chance.

Oxbridge Property is selling a tavern, office and penthouse at 454 Brunswick St in Fortitude Valley.

Currently home to the Bloodhound Corner Bar and Kitchen, the property is an easy swagger to the Pig ‘n’ Whistle, the industrial chic bar and venue, The Flying Cock, clubbers paradise Cloudland, and the iconic The Press Club.

For those chai sipping days, it is also an easy stroll to The Judith Wright Centre of Contemporary Arts, Phillip Bacon Galleries, Chinatown, and a whole host of foodie venues.

Oxbridge Property agent Paul Howe says the property was listed over the weekend, and they have already received a number of inquiries.

“It is a popular spot with the after-work crowd, a kind of speakeasy gastropub,” he says.

“The current owner bought the three lots but is now looking to sell as he has another development elsewhere.”

The property is made up of three lots totalling 586sqm – a 358sqm tavern, a two-level 149sqm penthouse and a 79sqm office.

The mixed-use property was bought for $1.92 million in 2005 but is expected to fetch substantially more now.

It is being offered on a expressions of interest basis, with several options open to purchase.

Dr Howe says buyers cab purchase the lot, or make an offer on individual lots.

He says they are getting a lot of interest for the penthouse, in particular.

This article from The Courier Mail originally appeared as “Buy a penthouse and a pub in Fortitude Valley”.