News
Rare offering to live and work from home in Redfern
Fitzroy: Former Cobb & Co coach house saddling up for new life
A former horse and coach house described as “quintessential Fitzroy” is on the market. While its brick facade has been largely untouched for 140 years, the interior is another story.
Covid trends set to drive interest in ‘Morrissey warehouse’
A luxe mixed-use warehouse in Sydney’s vibey Rosebery – owned by talent managers Mark and Lizzi Morrissey and on the market with a $3 million price tag – will appeal to creatives looking for a readymade work-from-home set-up or a more mainstream business after a space cool enough to lure employees back to the office.
Hunter Street Metro: Twin tower development over new Sydney CBD station
Plans have at last been unveiled for the new Hunter Street Metro Station in the Sydney CBD, with two towers just shy of 270m to be built over the new transportation hub.
Collingwood brothel’s home of 40 years could rise again or head to auction
The owner of property in Melbourne’s inner north which previously operated as a brothel may get lucky with an interstate buyer expressing interest in the site, after years on the market.
Historic property offers a world of possibilities
Originally a flour mill, this historic building in Second Valley houses a restaurant and offers multiple accommodation options.
Proposed Fremantle hotel should respect history, sustainability
A proposed boutique hotel in the heart of Fremantle is more likely to win over locals and attract tourists if it respects the district’s history and can prove its sustainability credentials, an analyst says.
Bigger apartments, more office: Sekisui’s quick moves pay off
Sekisui House has upped the valuation of its inner-city Brisbane West Village project in response to strong demand across the mixed use precinct.
Stunning Surry Hills project captures dramatic inner city evolution
An incredible architectural project in Surry Hills has skilfully captured the changing nature of the celebrated inner city locale.
WA castle kennel and cattery up for sale
Buyers across the country are showing interest in a Camelot-themed pet services business in Western Australia, with price expectations in excess of $3 million.
