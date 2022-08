The Pineapple Hotel is on the market and expected to be the biggest pub sale in a decade

One of Brisbane’s oldest pubs, and one of the rare family-owned and operated hotels, is on the market and expected to break sales records. The heritage-listed Pineapple Hotel in Kangaroo Point, that has been owned and operated by the Singleton family, is being offered as a leasehold and going concern for the first time in 32 years.