Huge Warrnambool Catholic school site has $6m sale hopes

A Victorian Catholic school site spanning an enormous 14,500sq m has hit the market with expectations it could sell for $4.5m-$6m.

The former Emmanuel College Campus at 42 Camberwell Rd, Warrnambool, has been run as an educational space since the 1800s — but is now expected to be turned into either housing, a medical precinct, child or aged care.

Being sold by the Star of the Sea Parish in the state’s south west, records show the site being subdivided in 1869, and operating as a mix of schools before it became the area’s first Christian Brothers Monastery School.

RELATED: Windsor: Ex-Presentation College property on Dandenong Rd for sale

KFC, Nando’s, Guzman y Gomez: New plans across Melbourne

Food icons end Frankston’s $11m waterfront ‘curse’

It merged with Emmanuel College in 1991, and the campus was relocated closer to the town’s other campus from the same school 33 years later.

CBRE and Ludeman Real Estate Warrnambool are handling the sale.

CBRE’s David Napoleone said being located about 600m from the centre of town, and being a very large site for the area, it was difficult to estimate what it might sell for — but based on local recent sales of development sites they could see it attracting interest from $4.5m-$6m.

“It’s huge, even by Warrnambool standards,” Mr Napoleone said.

“There’s nothing that’s been sold this close to the centre of town of this size.

“And that might result in a premium.”

With a 14,653sq m footprint that includes 4500sq m of buildings from classrooms to halls and office space, as well as a church, it’s bigger than the main forecourt of Federation Square in Melbourne’s CBD.

It’s also close to the 15,000sq m size of the White House and its grounds in the US.

Mr Napoleone said there had been interest from developers considering townhouses, childcare operators, aged-care operators, medical groups and even some parties looking to mix a combination of the other plans for the site.

Ludeman Real Estate’s Nigel Kol said with the Botanic Gardens opposite and two road frontages “there’s a lot to like about it”.

“I’d like to think someone has a vision for it,” Mr Kol said.

While he wasn’t sure who would wind up with the title, he noted any housing developed at the site would be considered premium offerings and fairly well sought after.

Expressions of interest for the property close at 3pm, March 4.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Victorian workers too time poor for a holiday, risking burn out

Melbourne: How to find a house for under $750,000

Retirement rental time bomb risk facing thousands of Victorians