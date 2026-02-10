New Gold Coast brewery site for sale offering investors $200,000 a year

A beer lover’s dream investment is on the market, with the Gold Coast’s newest brewery offering buyers the chance to earn $200,000 a year in rental income.

The purpose-built 407sqm commercial property at 9 Ozone Pde, Miami, home to Padre Brewing Co, is being sold with a long-term lease in place, following a $2m-plus transformation that turned the site from a rundown axe-throwing gym into a slick hospitality destination.

Launched late last year by a group of well-known Gold Coast hospitality operators, Padre has a stacked bar pouring 14 beers brewed on-site and has quickly become a busy local drawcard with a brewery, bar and restaurant all under one roof.

Padre part-owner Aaron Wilson said the group bought the building for $1.8m two years ago after searching since 2022 for the right venue.

“We couldn’t find anything that was in the right zoning area, and a landlord willing to give us a long enough lease to justify the capital we were putting into it,” Mr Wilson said.

With Padre now operating under a secure lease, he said selling the building had always been part of the plan.

The property will go to auction on February 18 through Colliers Gold Coast agents Steven King and Matthew Adcock.

Mr King said the 180-seat venue with a beer garden was expected to appeal to investors chasing strong depreciation benefits, a modern build, and a high-profile tenant in one of the Gold Coast’s fastest-evolving pockets.

“9 Ozone Pde Miami is a rare and outstanding investment opportunity featuring a brand-new, architecturally designed building secured by a long-term lease to leading hospitality operators.

“Strategically positioned within a future-proof cultural and economic growth precinct, this asset offers investors confidence in both immediate returns and long-term capital growth.”

The property will be sold with a new seven-year lease to Padre Brewing Co, with two five-year options.

Operators include Mr Wilson alongside Nathan Zuckerman and Joseph Day — the trio were founded Burleigh Heads burger restaurant, Ze Pickle, with Mitch Carlin and Pete Morris.

Net rental income stands at $193,393 per year, increasing to $201,393 from April.

Mr Wilson said the development approval process took a year to get through council, before the venue was gutted and rebuilt over an eight-month period.

“We left two outside walls and three of the roof trusses and everything else was gutted,” he said.

The owners uncovered traces of the building’s earlier life during the works, including old Ford truck body trims in the rafters, and were told it had once operated as a taxi repair centre.

Now just three months into trading, Mr Wilson said the venue was already pulling strong numbers, with Saturday night service topping 1100 beers, alongside about 200 cocktails.

He said the local craft beer scene was evolving fast, with major brands increasingly moving in to buy up independent breweries as customers became more discerning.

“A lot of people are turning back, wanting to know where their beer is coming from,” Mr Wilson said.

“Everyone has become more discerning about fresh beer, even the younger generation.”

The venue sits opposite Gold Coast City Council’s new Baz Luhrmann film studio site and near Miami Marketta, in a precinct tipped for further growth as major infrastructure and creative projects gather momentum.