Fortitude Valley
QLD top 5: Prime vacant Southport building strikes a chord
Brisbane’s Elephant Hotel sold to Sydney operator
Brisbane pub The Elephant Hotel has been snapped up by a Sydney-based operator as the sunshine state continues to be a hit among investors hailing from the south.
Investec offloads Fortitude Valley tower for $94m
The dual-listed Investec Australia Property Fund has capitalised on the heat in Brisbane’s office tower market, offloading an Ann Street tower for $94m to a new entrant into Australia.
Fortitude Valley’s Elephant Hotel ready for next keeper
One of Brisbane’s most historic old watering holes is ready for its next keeper, with the Elephant Hotel now on the market. The renowned Fortitude Valley pub, owned by the John Singleton-led Australian Pub Fund, …
Investec seeks $90m for Fortitude Valley tower
The listed Investec Australia Property Fund is bringing a Fortitude Valley office block to market with hopes of reaping more than $90 million, as investor interest in the city surges.
Credit Suisse buys in Fortitude Valley
Credit Suisse’s real estate arm has pre-purchased the Jubilee Place office development in Brisbane’s evolving Fortitude Valley precinct in a $180 million forward funding transaction.
Lang walks: $400m Fortitude Valley office tower dumped
Tycoon Lang Walker has dumped plans to build a $400 million office tower in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, offloading the site to fund manager EG for $27.72 million.
Veil lifted on proposed $250m Fortitude Valley office tower
Developer Consolidated Properties plans a $250 million office building on a site near its first Fortitude Valley development in a bid to replicate the earlier project, which was leased and sold in 2016 ahead of breaking ground.
Notorious former Bubbles Bath-House brothel sells
It was once the site of Brisbane’s notorious Bubbles Bath-House, illegal casino and massage parlour, and was a key location during the Fitzgerald Inquiry. Now it is a popular steakhouse known as Les Bubbles, a …
Fortitude Valley pub comes with its own penthouse
If you ever wanted a crash pad that was stumbling distance from a pub, here is your chance.
