TOGA adds new tower to Sydney’s Green Square

Developer TOGA has joined the rush for new city fringe projects winning development approval for a major office complex at Green Square in inner Sydney.

The development, above Green Square railway station, is positioned in the precinct that has also drawn developers Mirvac, Markham and Sydney veteran Theo Onisforou, as well as residential players such as Crown Group.

Known as Fulcrum, the A-grade TOGA development will span 25,000sq m across 16 levels, offering flexible floor plates of up to 2139 sq m with landscaped terraces.

A distinctive double-storey lobby will include dedicated retail, and food and beverage offerings. TOGA intends to develop and then own the project long-term.

Designed by award-winning architects Bates Smart, Fulcrum will be a next generation workplace designed to respond to changing work nature.

The building is composed of two workplace wings that hinge off a naturally ventilated central timber “social heart” providing a unique indoor and outdoor collaboration hub and interconnected stairs through the middle of each floor.

TOGA Group managing director Allan Vidor said Fulcrum would be “one of the first purpose-built commercial buildings for the new post-Covid era and is specifically designed to foster strong organisational culture, and lead to happier, more engaged people”.

As the first site to be redeveloped on the Green Square Station side of Botany Rd as part of the Green Square Town Centre redevelopment, the design will deliver a unique solution to enhance the public realm and the connectivity of the station.

“The striking commercial tower will become a beacon for Green Square town centre,” he said.

Green Square will house more than 30,000 new residents by 2030.

“TOGA is a long-term investor in the Green Square precinct, having held the site since 1986, and we are extremely proud to be part of the exciting next phase for the neighbourhood. We look forward to progressing our development in collaboration with the City of Sydney and our other partners at the site,” Mr Vidor said.

Fulcrum is committed to achieving a NABERS 5.5 Star and 5 Star Green Star rating, and will provide biophilic connections to nature with landscaped outdoor roof terraces.

Fulcrum is set to be completed by 2026 and joins the growing portfolio of commercial and mixed-use developments for the developer including TOGA Central, Surry Hills Village, Oxford & Foley, and Wicks Place.