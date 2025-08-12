Mosman wellness mecca’s $14m price tag

The recently rebranded Mosman Wellness Hub is seeking new ownership for the first time in over 30 years, with expressions of interest starting from $14m.

The current leasing agreements remain in place, with the property fully leased across eight tenancies, including businesses providing yoga, pilates and osteopathy.

The whole property is listed for sale, including the heritage cottage out the front and the two rear commercial buildings, collectively offering around 1,180 sqm.

It is being advertised as a strong investment opportunity for the new landlord.

The Hub, which houses City Cave, Alma Yoga, Soul Mosman, Studio Pilates, Body Matters, and Mosman Osteopathy, generates a gross annual income of approximately $712,911 plus GST.

Full leasing makes it a rarity – particularly outside the CBD – with Sydney’s office vacancy rate rising from 12.8 to 13.7 per cent in the past year, according to the Property Council of Australia’s Office Market Report.

According to Scott Stephens from Ray White Commercial Sydney North, the rare chance to own a fully leased property in Mosman Village will drive demand.

“This is a rare holding in one of Sydney’s most established and high-demand neighbourhoods,” he said.

“The strength of the tenancy profile, particularly in the health and wellness space, reflects how local demand has shifted in recent years.”

His marketing partner Max Stephens said the property’s short and long-term prospects were expected to draw interest from a broad buyer pool.

“We’re seeing demand for assets that offer flexibility, whether that’s from investors looking for income security or developers considering future plans,” he said. “This property gives both.”

After more than three decades of private family ownership, the vendors have chosen to divest.

They have enjoyed the benefits of the Wellness Hub and its surroundings on Avenue Rd, with a range of shopping and transport options nearby.

Local cafes and greengrocers are the perfect place to grab a coffee or a smoothie after yoga or pilates, while access to the Mosman Bay Ferry is just two minutes away.

Parts of the Hub also offer views of the Harbour Bridge and city skyline.