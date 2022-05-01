sustainability

Buy
Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
News
Carbon neutrality ‘that next frontier’ even for newer buildings
As the nation transitions to a carbon zero world, experts say even newly-built commercial properties will need to invest in improving their energy performance.
News
Why the construction industry should adopt a circular approach
The design, build and reuse of materials in commercial properties – principles of a circular economy – can lead to a more sustainable future for the construction industry in Australia, and across the world.
News
Go Green: the new way forward for commercial property
A new report has found there are a multitude of opportunities for Australia’s commercial property sector to capitalise on green finance, with socially conscious investment strategies a key driver.
News
TOGA adds new tower to Sydney’s Green Square
Developer TOGA has joined the rush for new city fringe projects winning development approval for a major office complex at Green Square in inner Sydney.
News
Milligan Group aims high with Sydney CBD skyscraper
The private Milligan Group has won initial approval for plans to develop a near $2bn skyscraper in the heart of the Sydney CBD.
News
Boutique Surry Hills hotel sells for $30m
In a first for Sydney, a hotel constructed using a new form of sustainable timber has changed hands as investors continue to swoop on the inner city commercial property market.
News
Insurance costs a hurdle in rebuilding flood ravaged towns
New data has found the estimated insurance loss from the flooding in parts of NSW and Queensland earlier this year has reached more than $4 billion. For many business owners, affording the insurance premiums has been a major hurdle in the rebuilding process.
News
All green but where’s the grass? ESD certifiers under fire
The lack of actual greenery in top-rated environmental projects has prompted criticism of how standards are being applied.
News
Total waste: How we can prevent the mammoth office furniture dump
Only 20% of office strip-out waste is recycled, a scary thought given the amount of companies making moves post-pandemic. Thankfully, sustainable change is afoot.
