sustainability

Carbon neutrality ‘that next frontier’ even for newer buildings
News
As the nation transitions to a carbon zero world, experts say even newly-built commercial properties will need to invest in improving their energy performance.
Why the construction industry should adopt a circular approach
News
The design, build and reuse of materials in commercial properties – principles of a circular economy – can lead to a more sustainable future for the construction industry in Australia, and across the world.
Go Green: the new way forward for commercial property
News
A new report has found there are a multitude of opportunities for Australia’s commercial property sector to capitalise on green finance, with socially conscious investment strategies a key driver.
TOGA adds new tower to Sydney’s Green Square
News
Developer TOGA has joined the rush for new city fringe projects winning development approval for a major office complex at Green Square in inner Sydney.
Milligan Group aims high with Sydney CBD skyscraper
News
The private Milligan Group has won initial approval for plans to develop a near $2bn skyscraper in the heart of the Sydney CBD.
Boutique Surry Hills hotel sells for $30m
News
In a first for Sydney, a hotel constructed using a new form of sustainable timber has changed hands as investors continue to swoop on the inner city commercial property market.
Insurance costs a hurdle in rebuilding flood ravaged towns
News
New data has found the estimated insurance loss from the flooding in parts of NSW and Queensland earlier this year has reached more than $4 billion. For many business owners, affording the insurance premiums has been a major hurdle in the rebuilding process.
All green but where’s the grass? ESD certifiers under fire
News
The lack of actual greenery in top-rated environmental projects has prompted criticism of how standards are being applied.
Total waste: How we can prevent the mammoth office furniture dump
News
Only 20% of office strip-out waste is recycled, a scary thought given the amount of companies making moves post-pandemic. Thankfully, sustainable change is afoot.
