Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
SYD
News
The Bayswater Sydney boutique hotel in Potts Point has $20m guide
News
Sydney’s Oxford St revamp lands first tenants Lune Croissanterie, Dovetail
The new HQ of two ex-Atlassian workers and a popular Melbourne croissant store have nabbed a home in Oxford St.
News
Golden Century, Chinatown, Sydney dynasty ends with $50 million building sale to developers
The downtown Sydney building that was home to one of the city’s most celebrated restaurants has been sold to a private developer for around $50 million.
News
TOGA’s Oxford & Foley project to be Sydney home of world-famous Lune Croissanterie
People queue around the block at Lune Croissanterie in Melbourne and soon Sydneysiders will be able to sample the world-famous croissants in Oxford St.
News
Step back in time: The lure of heritage office space
Rare opportunities to acquire office space within heritage buildings in Sydney has arisen, with the lure of their unique appeal set to reap premium prices.
News
Rare offering to live and work from home in Redfern
A premium ‘two in one’ freehold property in Redfern is offering a rare opportunity to live and work under the one roof.
News
Industrial southwest Sydney site at Padstow holds $50m investment opportunity
A rare commercial site has come up for sale with the potential to be repurposed into a multipurpose facility that could transform Sydney’s southwest.
News
‘Like living in a treehouse’ New Macquarie Park apartments offer green community spaces
A leafy lifestyle is the signature attraction for buyers at A unique new Macquarie Park development.
News
Waldorf Astoria Sydney to draw global crowd offering ultimate luxury at Circular Quay
With a prestigious New York brand and unmatched views of Sydney Harbour, the Waldorf Astoria Sydney will overtake the Park Hyatt as Australia’s most expensive hotel.
News
Tim Gurner, Qualitas to deliver Parramatta build-to-rent tower GQ
Luxury developer Tim Gurner has settled on his next apartment project, this time soaring 61 storeys high in Sydney’s Parramatta.
69 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 7
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.