Macca’s meltdown: Locals react to Sydney’s controversial new store

The announcement of a proposed McDonald’s store in Newtown has sent social media into overdrive.

The planned Macca’s will be positioned on King St, where a KFC was also opened in July.

Newtown residents appear to be divided over the proposal, with the Macca’s set to be placed next door to cult favourite chicken shop Clem’s, as well as another five chicken shops within a 100m radius.

It has raised the question of whether Newtown – once a hub for Sydney’s alternative scene — has become more ‘mainstream’ in recent years, particularly since 2014’s lockout laws drove nightlife away from Kings Cross and the CBD.

Architecture firm NBRS released a Heritage Impact Statement for the property on July 30.

The statement claims that “the proposal aligns with the desired outcomes outlined in the area’s Locality Character Statement.”

It goes on to state that the McDonald’s would be “a positive heritage outcome for the locality” and that “the proposal would introduce a food and drink premises which would activate and enliven the street.”

One petition posted to change.org has received 1,350 signatures.

The petition was shared to local Facebook community groups, including the group ‘Newtown 2042 and inner west cool stuff!’, which has 26,000 members.

“It seems that Macca’s is trying to get approval to open next door to Clem’s. We need to stop them!!! [sic]” one user posted on July 14.

Others outlined the rising leasing costs for businesses in Newtown.

“The Newtown you’re thinking of hasn’t existed for decades,” one user commented on a petition post.

“Nobody can afford the crazy rent except for these huge companies.”

Local businesses have felt the blow of rising rents, with some being forced to close down.

Newtown hamburger joint Dean’s Diner will reportedly be closing in September according to changingsydney.com.au.

Responding to a post in the r/newtown subreddit, announcing the closure, one user said “Deans closing down is a real blow. [sic]”

“It’s the only old school milk bar burger around the area.”

Big Mac’s may be the new burger in town, but it is not the first time a Macca’s store has arrived in Newtown.

A Maccas was opened on King St in 1989, before closing its doors in 1998.

A statement from the company at the time attributed the closure to “the changing demographics of the Newtown area, particularly in King Street”.

The Macca’s was replaced by Kelly’s on King, a bar still running to this day.

In an Instagram video posted by @liamcoffeysyd which has amassed 177,000 views, several locals sounded their opinions on the new store.

One Newtown resident said locals had “been fighting this for years”.

“There was a Macca’s 30 years ago and we got rid of it,” they said.

“The last thing we need is a McDonald’s.”

Another interviewee in the video said that the arrival of KFC and McDonald’s “completely destroys the whole beauty of Newtown”.

Some locals have been more welcoming of the idea of large franchise chains having a growing presence in Newtown.

One user commented on Coffey’s video “Um McDonald’s in Newtown YES PLS [sic]”, while another even said “We need a hungry jacks [sic].”

A City of Sydney Spokesperson said on Friday that the City of Sydney is currently assessing the development application (DA) for 212-214 King St in Newtown.

“Given the number of submissions received the DA will go to the Local Planning Panel for determination at a future date yet to be confirmed,” the spokesperson said.