COMMERCIAL NEWS
Commercial Property Development News
Commercial property development news and market insights.
News
Construction feelers go out for $90m Brisbane industrial park
News
‘Like living in a treehouse’ New Macquarie Park apartments offer green community spaces
A leafy lifestyle is the signature attraction for buyers at A unique new Macquarie Park development.
News
Australia’s ‘Schitt’s Creek’: Entire Victorian town with its own pub up for sale in Gippsland
A former mining town with its own pub in regional Victoria has come up for sale. Labelled ‘Australia’s Schitt’s Creek’, the area has hosted 1000 music festival goers.
News
Tim Gurner, Qualitas to deliver Parramatta build-to-rent tower GQ
Luxury developer Tim Gurner has settled on his next apartment project, this time soaring 61 storeys high in Sydney’s Parramatta.
News
Balmain commercial site with triple street frontages up for grabs
Sprawling across more than 2,350 sqm, the Inner West property is one of the largest land holdings to be offered to market in recent years.
News
Is this Hobart inner-city’s last block of land?
It is almost impossible to find a block of land in Hobart city with this type of potential.
News
Cbus Property buys remaining 50 per cent stake in $660m 205 North Quay tower in Brisbane CBD
One of Australia’s largest property super funds has acquired the remaining 50 per cent stake of a “city-shaping” $660m Brisbane CBD office tower currently under construction.
News
Newcastle project receives green-light for luxury apartments
Newcastle’s West End precinct is set to be transformed into a new complex with a mix of new residences, retail and disability accommodation.
News
Developers and heritage enthusiasts united on adaptive reuse of old buildings
Property developers and heritage consultants have united on an old commercial property trend that is beginning to resurface, one that might encourage workers to return to the CBD.
News
Airlie Beach: New housing development for iconic QLD tourism mecca
A Gold Coast developer has secured what is being touted as “the last major subdivision site” in one of Queensland’s most stunning regions.
