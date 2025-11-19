AFL players’ hospitality group takes over Spotswood Hotel

A hospitality group which counts several past and present Western Bulldogs as investors has bought the historic Spotswood Hotel.

The Mona Castle Group led by ex-Bulldog Lukas Webb, former Footscray VFL player Bradley Olsson and their mate Nicholas Schultze has purchased the venue at 62 Hudsons Rd, Spotswood.

The group’s backers include Western Bulldogs vice-captain Tom Liberatore and former full-forward Jack Redpath.

RELATED: St Kilda pizza icon Topolino’s site eyed by Sydney hospitality giants

Commercial hub with MasterChef-led eatery served up for buyers

Award-winning Brae restaurant site freehold for sale in Birregurra

A 2023 article on the official Western Bulldogs website named Caleb Daniel, who now plays for North Melbourne, and Lin Jong, a former Bulldog, as among the group’s other investors.

Commercial real estate agency JLL senior vice president Will Connolly said the Spotswood Hotel’s sales price was undisclosed, with the off-market deal inked earlier this week after months of negotiations.

Mona Castle Group also owns The Ascot Vale Hotel and The Mona Castle Hotel in Seddon, near Footscray.

It bought the Spotswood pub from Royal Melbourne Hotel director Nick Grigoriadis.

“The Mona Castle group showed significant interest in the venue, given they have surrounding hotels in that general western area,” Mr Connolly said.

He added that the Spotswood Hotel, which features a beer garden, bistro and restaurant space, had undergone a significant ground floor refurbishment within the past five years.

“The Mona Castle group intends to continue on with those refurbishments and make their own changes to suit their style of operation,” he said.

Mr Connolly said the Spotswood Hotel was one of a better-known Melbourne hotels to have sold this year along with Fitzroy’s Napier Hotel which fetched circa-$10m in August, a sale which he also negotiated.

He is expecting the momentum behind such sales to continue and give other potential hotel buyers confidence, into 2026.

“There’s a run of transactions now that’s probably allowing the market to identify that appetite out there and the willingness to transact is certainly building,” Mr Connolly said.

According to the Victorian Heritage Council, the Spotswood Hotel was built in 1888.

It was formerly known as the Spottiswoode Hotel and is significant for its association with the Spottiswoode family for whom the suburb of Spotswood was named.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: $80m: Chemist Warehouse’s Jack Gance buys Toorak mega-site

Luxury Taylors Hill pad with beer on tap sells for record $2.1m

$15m+: Iconic Melbourne nightclub Revolver Upstairs goes to auction