Publicans Jason and David Marlow buy Silverwater Hotel in Sydney’s largest pub deal

Cronulla-based publicans Jason and David Marlow have negotiated the largest pub deal in Sydney this year, buying the Silverwater Hotel for around $77m.

Title deeds documents reveal Western Sydney Pub Holding Pty Ltd, which is directed by the pair, purchased the pub around six weeks ago from the Colosimo family’s Momento Hospitality Group.

The low-profile Marlow family own four or five other pubs around the city including Parramatta’s Rose & Crown Hotel.

Replete with 30 pokies, the large pub, fronting Silverwater Rd, 19km west of the CBD, was sold by HTL Property agents Andrew Jolliffe and Dan Dragicevich along with JLL Hotels agents Ben McDonald and John Musca.

“This sale represents the largest Sydney metro pub transaction of 2025 and the depth of the market at this price point is testament to the scarcity of supply for true A-grade trading hotel assets,” JLL Hotels and Hospitality’s Ben McDonald said.

According to the agents the marketing campaign brooked multiple strong offers to purchase “underscoring the strength of the A-grade Sydney metro market”.

The single-level venue operates 30 pokies, a bar, bistro, as well as multiple outdoor areas, substantial on-site parking and arterial Silverwater Rd corner frontage, benefiting from late trading privileges.

The Silverwater Hotel is positioned within an area of metropolitan Sydney with less pubs than others, with the closest venues being some of the stronger performers in the state.

The pub is also surrounded by local and state government infrastructure projects.

“Momento are widely regarded as pioneers in hotel redevelopment, with their current portfolio uniquely made up entirely of hotels they have literally built themselves, HTL Property National Director Dan Dragicevich said.

“As such, Silverwater was a masterful brownfield play; acquiring what was formerly a licenced premises, refashioning it into a full service traditional hotel operation, with the exceptional sales result franking their astute strategy.”

Other large sales of the year include the $140m sale of the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay and the $50m sale of the Gem Hotel in Griffith which was purchased by former Wallaby turned publican Bill Young.

Additional reporting: Ben Wilmot