Iconic country pub with Australia’s ‘best’ schnitzel hits market for $3.5m

A South Australian pub famous for its schnitzels with a reputation as one of the best country locals in its state has hit the market with a $3.5 million price tag.

Hotel Augusta, located at 1-3 Loudon Road, Port Augusta West, is set on a beachfront landholding spanning 2090sqm and comprises a traditional 1650sqm two-storey building.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold and business of a high-performing, iconic hotel in a strong township,” sales agent Grant Clarke from McGees Property said.

Channel Seven’s Sunrise had recognised the hotel as having the best schnitzels in Australia, while the Sunday Mail had lauded it as one of South Australia’s best country pubs,

The ground floor includes a front bar and outdoor deck with Spencer Gulf views, a saloon bar, a gaming room with 17 machines and a dining room which can accommodate 90 people and has its own bar facilities.

Mr Clarke said sisters Heidi Johnston and Penny Pearce and their partners had undertaken a lot of work since taking over the business eight years ago cementing it as a tourist favourite and a beacon for the local community.

“They acquired the building three years ago and did a substantial upgrade to the gaming room and they’ve completely refurbished and upgraded all the toilet facilities in order to increase the capacity of the hotel,” he said.

Ms Johnston said their hotel has been built on passion for genuine hospitality.

“We love to serve cold beer and fresh food, and provide great service,” she said. “From the very beginning our goal has been to create a welcoming, high-quality experience for every guest.

“Over the years we’ve invested in upgrading our facilities, refining our service and developing a strong professional team that shares our values and has become family.

“Our success has also been made possible with the support of a loyal local community and Port Augusta’s ongoing attraction to tourists throughout the year.

“We look forward to seeing the hotel continue to thrive and serve the community well into the future.”

The future new owners of the hotel could capitalise on an immediate upside potential, with the upstairs currently unused and could be turned into a function space and accommodation.

There is also potential to trade for longer hours under the current general, hotel and gaming machine licences than the existing operator, Mr Clarke said.

The hotel is a stone’s throw from the main commercial centre of the Port Augusta township and is set amongst a mixture of uses which support trade year-round, including a shopping centre, hospitality, venues, retail and commercial properties, and high-end residential properties.

Mr Clarke said buyer queries have been strong with more “mum and dad” and second time operators looking to increase their portfolio expressing interest.

The expressions of interest campaign to buy Hotel Augusta closes November 12.