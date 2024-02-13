‘Thriving’ country post office and home hit market

THE stone walls are old, but the business is forward thinking — welcome to the Bothwell Post Office.

When the owners of this business and mid-1800s Heritage Listed stone building purchased it a few years ago, the focus was on the post.

But since then they have achieved a transformation adding a cafe, new delivery routes — plus updates of the property’s dwelling — and these moves have ushered in new business.

Nest Property consultant Todd Pepper said the owners had more than tripled the business’ income.

“It is thriving,” he said.

“One of the owners is a chef. She makes beautiful cakes and treats for their customers, plus they stock items for the tourists when they stop by.

“The home is lovely, with renovations including lifting the carpet to expose timber boards, new paint, updates in the kitchen, tiles in the main traffic areas, plus they built a double-garage and a deck.”

Mr Pepper said the postal delivery routes were an attractive part of the business.

“It is one of the few post offices for a long way in the area,” he said.

“With the popularity of online shopping, deliveries have become an important part of what the business offers.

“Alongside the post boxes outside the building, they also provide a banking service. It’s a very good little business.”

No.3 Patrick St, Bothwell is a Georgian sandstone building, “in fantastic condition”.

This landmark combines old-world charm with the contemporary appeal of a spacious two-bedroom home.

Situated on just over 1100sq m of level land, the residence boasts a meticulously maintained interior.

The elegant living quarters epitomise classic sophistication.

The kitchen has undergone a modern transformation while being respectful of its history.

But what sets this property apart is the enormous upstairs space spanning over 90sq m.

This versatile area offers endless possibilities and could easily be converted into additional accommodation, further enhancing the potential of the property.

Mr Pepper said inquiries are already coming in.

“It is likely to appeal to someone looking to live on-site and make the business their own,” he said.

“If you are looking for a change, Bothwell is a beautiful place to live, and it is only a one-hour and 15-minute drive from Hobart.”

No.3 Patrick St, Bothwell is listed for sale with Nest Property. It will be sold by expressions of interest over $1m.

All floor stock and commercial machinery will be sold with the business.