Marrickville diner Valentinas’ building up for sale

One of the Inner West’s favourite eateries has hit the market with the potential to be redeveloped.

The home of Valentinas, the beloved all day diner in the heart of Marrickville in Sydney’s Inner West, is currently up for sale along with a three-bedroom residence located above it.

The Marrickville hotspot is renowned for dishing up old school American diner favourites with a modern flare – including pancake stacks, breaky English muffins, burgers and of course, steaming cups of coffee.

It’s not uncommon for the hotspot to have lines out the front to secure a table, or grab a takeaway coffee along with the delectable Grumpy Donuts – the cafe owners’ other popular business venture.

The diner-inspired cafe’s popularity has been well-documented and was voted a finalist in the best all-rounder category in Good Food’s Essential Sydney Cafes and Bakeries of 2025.

Set for auction in early November, 132 Livingstone Rd is expected to garner plenty of interest due to the hot location.

The listing highlights that there is a potential to extend or redevelop the property, subject to council approval.

The rental agreement for Valentinas is currently secured for a newly negotiated 5+5-year lease and the agent confirmed there is a no demolition clause in place.

However, with a change of ownership there is no certainty of what may come of the site in the future.

Residential property has surged in Marrickville over the past five years where the median price was $1.447m and is now $2.15m.

Just doors away from the popular diner, the suburbs priciest property fetched $6m in September 2024, which interested buyers could take inspiration from.

The listing suggests new owners could make around $95,000 a year plus GST with annual CPI increases as it currently stands.

The site is marketed by Raine & Horne Commercial Inner West agents Nicholas Smith and Mathew Budzevski.

