Battery Point’s old lolly shop building for sale — $3.5m-plus

THE Bahr’s Chocolate Shop and Milk Bar building is on the market.

To become a building owner in Battery Point is a challenge. These prestige properties tend to be extremely tightly held.

Highlighting the scarcity, there are just two on the market right now. And a comparatively busy 2023 saw only about half a dozen properties transacted.

Nest Property has brought No.95 Hampden Rd to market, a 1900-built building that Hobartians knew for decades as Bahr’s Chocolate Shop.

The site has had a number of uses since the lolly shop closed in the mid-2010s, including a sign language cafe and a pizza shop.

But that’s not all.

The owners have built a flourishing accommodation business — called the Lollyshop Apartment and the Little Lollyshop Apartment — with a three-bedroom and a two-bedroom offering.

Property representative at Nest, Todd Pepper, described No.95 as a “high-yielding gem”.

“It is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in the heart of Battery Point village,” he said.

“This iconic building has stood the test of time, witnessing various changes throughout its rich history. Now, it presents an exceptional investment opportunity with its thriving business and thoughtfully renovated interior.”

Mr Pepper said the first week of the campaign had been busy, with strong interest shown by a number of potential buyers.

“We are seeking a price above $3.5m,” he said.

“You don’t see buildings coming onto the market in this suburb very often.

“A lot of the operators have been in business here for a long time, such as Jackman & McRoss or Da Angelo.”

No.95’s sought-after location has proven to be a magnet for guests, ensuring a consistent income stream and a low vacancy rate.

The apartments have gained recognition, often featuring on TripAdvisor and earning Superhost status on Airbnb.

The three-bedroom apartment is located upstairs. It is a beautifully styled and inviting space with a galley-style kitchen, and a sunroom with city views.

On the ground floor, an equally well-appointed apartment was designed with the utmost attention to detail, and is equipped with modern conveniences.

The property has three off-street carparking spaces, and three storage units.

When the property was refurbished, the owners did so in a way that it could be separated into three titles in the future, if desired.

Mr Pepper said the property was being sold as a walk-in, walkout opportunity and will be sold as a going concern.

He said this would allow the next owner to effortlessly take over the accommodation business, which the current owners have operated under management by Little City Hobart.

Adding to the appeal of this investment is the leased shopfront, which was once the renowned Bahr’s Chocolate Shop. Lord of Pizzas offers specialty pizzas to the area. Its current lease runs ‘til 2026.

No.95 Hampden Rd, Battery Point is for sale with Nest Property. Its expressions of interest campaign will close on April 22, if not sold prior.