News
‘Flight to quality’ sees investors buy nearly $103m worth of ‘safe, secure’ assets
News
Three medical assets set to attract strong interest
Healthcare assets have proved their resilience during the pandemic, so much so that they are being regarded as a gold signature asset for investors.
News
Camel farm the size of Paddington sells to cannabis farmer
A camel farm on the outskirts of the Qld capital is set to become an enormous cannabis estate – for medicinal reasons – after it changed hands for millions at auction.
News
M_Park: Stockland seeks big Pharma, MedTech for $507m business park
Sydney will soon be home to yet another major technology precinct, one that developer Stockland believes will be the largest of its kind in Australia.
News
New business travel trends include longer hotel stays for employees
Working holidays with executives employed remotely in one or more holiday locations for several weeks or months is a growth travel sector.
News
Healthcare real estate assets on the rise as capital chases safe haven
Healthcare is at the centre of our lives and, increasingly, a major focus for property players after years of being overlooked.
News
Rare Sydney inner-west commercial opportunity pops up at Balmain Medical Centre
A unique investment opportunity has attracted a myriad of buyers to a medical facility in Sydney’s inner west.
News
Collapsing terraces near coveted hospital precinct up for auction with $6m hopes
It’s a level of decay that needs to be seen to be believed. A set of crumbling historic terraces propped up with beams are set to join the ranks of Sydney’s multimillion dollar properties.
News
Popular retail, medical centre in Broadmeadows hits the market with $27m-30m price hopes
Two buildings next to the Broadmeadows railway station have been put up for sale, with potential buyers expressing interest in potentially paying up to $30m for the site.
News
Buyers battled for metropolitan pubs and big brands at Burgess Rawson portfolio sale
Despite the threat of rising interest rates, buyers continued to battle for pubs and essential service assets at this month’s Burgess Rawson’s portfolio auction, with big brands leading the sales.
