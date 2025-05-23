Mitcham: Ex-Tiger star Kayne Pettifer lists $1.85m medical centre

Former Richmond Football Club stalwart Kayne Pettifer is selling the Mitcham medical centre he developed after getting the idea while having a beer with some mates.

The 113-game veteran who played from 2001-2009 and received multiple nominations for Mark of the Year still regards his first game as his most memorable, taking a mark and booting a goal within a minute of taking the field against Sydney at Marvel, then Etihad, Stadium.

In his post-footy career he has worked on a number of properties, and in 2021 was having a beer with some mates at Ringwood’s The Bungalow Beer Garden, which he part owns with former AFL player Sam Please, when the idea to update the 200 Mitcham Rd, Mitcham, property came up.

“We have the pub in the area as well, and did a bit of research around what might work in that area while we were sitting around at the pub and having a beer,” Pettifer said.

An 18-month overhaul has since renewed the property “from the ground up”, as well as significantly boosting its carparking.

Purpose designed for medical practitioners wanting proximity to the nearby Mitcham Private Hospital, Pettifer said it had been a little different as a project.

“As you are doing the work, you are thinking that at the end, this place will be helping people,” he said.

“It’s come up really well. And when a medical professional takes it over, it will be helping people in the area.”

OBrien Real Estate’s John Rombotis is handling the sale and said for the effort that had gone into the renovation, its $1.8m-$1.85m asking price should suit a medico looking for somewhere to base their business.

“And Mitcham and the area around it has done well in the past 10 years, so with interest rates going down there will just be more competition in areas like this, Mr Rombotis said.

The property features six private consulting or meeting rooms, a reception area, kitchenette and bathroom, plus parking for 10 cars.

