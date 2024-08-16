More homes or medical centre mooted for land near Corio affordable housing project

A Corio landowner is seeking developers to capitalise on a growing residential building boom in the northern Geelong suburb.

The owner has listed for sale a 1518sq m Sharland Rd property after drawing plans for a medical centre or a townhouse development.

Colliers Geelong agents Ben Young and Chris Nanni are handling the sale campaign for the strategic site at 40 Sharland Rd, which is directly adjacent to a 3.06ha property where Melbourne developer Sivasli wants to build more than 108 homes in a $50m affordable housing project.

Mr Nanni said price expectations were between $1.3m and $1.5m for the residential zoned site, which is adjacent to the Rosewall Community Centre and a milk bar.

The land is positioned to capture the growth of potentially more than 380 homes to be delivered in the next few years within the immediate area, Mr Nanni said.

“The owner has got plans but not permits for a townhouse development,” he said.

“So plans, but it could be a medical or a townhouse development.

“Given that we’ve got Sivasli Group next door who are doing circa-130 dwellings, it would be best suited to service those dwellings and the additional population.”

Sivasli Group is awaiting the outcome of a VCAT hearing into its $50m affordable housing project on land that’s sat vacant since Rosewall Primary School closed in 2008.

If approved, the Edenville project will deliver 108 dwellings, comprising 60 single-storey and 24 two-storey dual-tenancy flats, at 26-34 Sharland Road, Corio.

Eight different dwelling types include two, three and four-bedroom homes are included in the project.

Billionaire James Packer is among the high-net worth investors connected to the project with Gersh Investment Partners.

The 3.1ha school site sold for $7.1m in April 2022.

On top of the neighbouring development, a Melbourne-based developer with experience in Geelong has paid more than $11m for a former school site in nearby Hendy St.

Gross Waddell ICR agents Danny Clark, Andrew Waddell and Glenn Ye handled the expressions of interest sale of the remaining 7.3ha portion of the former Flinders Peak secondary college site at 97 Hendy St, Corio on behalf of the state government.

The property sold for $11.765m in an unconditional deal.

A yield study showed the property had the potential for 124 house lots, but that could rise to close to 250 dwellings if a medium density development was attempted.

Geelong’s northern growth corridor, which will house an additional 100,000 residents, is also nearby.