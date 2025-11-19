Prime Hobart CBD medical, govt buildings for sale

The chance to secure two adjoining, high-quality commercial freehold assets in Hobart City doesn’t come along every day.

Ray White Commercial Tasmania and Burgess Rawson from CBRE have brought to market No.149A and No.149B Macquarie St, Hobart. The assets will be sold by expressions of interest.

Claude Alcorso, partner at RWC Tasmania, said that the demand for allied health and government tenancies is always on an investor’s wish list.

“Assets of this quality, combining long-term leases with the stability of national and government covenants in a central CBD location, are highly sought after,” he said.

Matthew Wallace, RWC Tasmania partner, said the ability for a buyer to secure both properties in a single transaction — locking in over $340,000 of diversified net income — presents a compelling opportunity to acquire a truly ‘blue-chip’ portfolio holding.”

Burgess Rawson’s Matthew Wright said interstate investor sentiment in Tasmania is strong, given greater barriers to entry and minimal new development, Tasmania is seen as a “safe haven for capital”.

These Macquarie St properties are positioned in the heart of the city.

They provide investors with a net income after statutory outgoings of over $340,000 plus GST, underpinned by long-term leases to anchor tenants.

The properties are being offered for sale either individually or in one line, providing flexibility for investors seeking secure income streams and capital growth potential in a tightly held market.

No.149A Macquarie St is 100 per cent leased, anchored by national dental provider, Maven Dental, with a network of over 200 trans-Tasman dental practices.

This property provides net income after statutory outgoings of $205,675 plus GST.

No.149B Macquarie St is anchored by a lease to the Commonwealth of Australia on the ground floor, recently renewed for three years, along with five other tenancies.

This mixed-use asset provides a net income after statutory outgoings of $134,803 plus GST and also features the strategic flexibility to owner-occupy the first floor.

Expressions of interest will close on November 27 at 4pm.