Lobethal property formerly owned by queen of cheese set to become medical clinic

A character building linked to queen of cheese Kris Lloyd on Lobethal’s main street is set to be transformed into a medical clinic following its sale.

The property at 60-60A Main Street has changed hands in a $1,020,800 deal, four years after it last sold to Woodside Cheese Wrights for $682,000.

Selling agent Rhys Newman, of Colliers, said the buyer had plans to make it a health hotspot.

“He’s a doctor so he runs a Gumeracha medical clinic and also has a practice in Lobethal,” said Mr Newman, who sold the property with Jack Dascombe and Jordan Schmidt.

“His intention for the site is to redevelop it for a medical clinic, it should be a really good outcome for the main street.”

The property was offloaded by Woodside Cheese Wrights, according to property records – a business famously helmed by high-profile artisan cheese maker Kris Lloyd.

From cheeses to white-mold varieties and aged specialties, Lloyd’s creations sourced from cow, goat, and buffalo milk have captivated cheese enthusiasts worldwide and won her a number of accolades.

It’s also seen her rub shoulders with – and sometimes even befriend – the odd celebrity, including the late MasterChef Australia judge and chef Jock Zonfrillo, who tragically died in 2023.

She has also served her cheeses to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Penfolds Magill Estate in 2012.

It is unclear whether Lloyd planned to turn the building into a new tourism venture.

The property has also served as a supermarket, a drapery, a slot car-based tourism attraction and a place of worship over the years.

Mr Newman said there was good interest in the site throughout the campaign.

“There was definitely a mix of developers and owner occupiers making up the majority of interest,” he said.

“We received about 50-odd inquiries throughout the campaign and about half a dozen offers.

“The scale of the property was quite appealing, it was quite deceptive until you were standing on it.”

– with Lydia Kellner