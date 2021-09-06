Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Golf course
News
Tee-rrific opportunity to own a premier golf club
News
King Island golf course sale a hole in one for Victorian buyers
One of Australia’s best public golf courses, Ocean Dunes on King Island, has been sold. What do the new owners have planned for the 72-par world class links course?
News
Homestead with function centre for sale in town attracting tree changers
A historical homestead with a golf course, restaurant and functions venue is on the market in Gympie where property prices are rising.
News
Waikerie Golf and Country Club offering tee-rrific investment opportunity
Buy this 42ha property and you’ll want to do more than just manage it – its 18-hole golf course will make you want to play there too.
News
‘You need to sell a lot of waves to get a strong return’: investing in a surf park
The glossy masterplan for “Australia’s first private resort-style surfing destination”, at Wisemans Ferry on the Hawkesbury River, is certainly alluring.
News
Noosa golf property offers buyers a hole-in-one opportunity
A 126ha Noosa property featuring a golf course, fruit orchards, restaurant possibilities and more is wowing local and interstate buyers.
News
Historic surf club and golf course for sale – minus the beach
When an original 1930s surf club house was listed on Marketplace for $15,000, it got plenty of interest. Now, its stunning location has been revealed and there is not a beach in sight.
News
Warringah Golf Club selling North Manly clubhouse and carpark
One of the northern beaches’ oldest golf clubs is selling its clubhouse and carpark, and there are already a range of buyers circling.
News
Lakes Entrance Mini Golf tees off for sale, could be developed as a home
An iconic regional Victorian mini golf course has teed off for sale amid a local property boom that puts it at risk of development.
News
Sands Torquay golf resort for sale as receivers called in
A major resort and golf course on the Surf Coast will hit the market this month after receivers were appointed.
31 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 4
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.