South west Sydney golf club swings onto the market

Investors with a passion for hitting the golfing green can now take a swing at owning an entire championship golf course in Sydney.

Macquarie Links International Golf Club, at the heart of Sydney’s booming southwest corridor, is home to an 18-hole par-72 layout sculpted in honour of the majestic Scottish links courses first developed in Scotland.

The rare real estate listing is designed by the late golf architect Robin Nelson. A prolific designer, Nelson is known for transforming the modern golfing landscape throughout Hawaii and South East Asia. He created celebrated layouts such as Mauna Lani, as well as the Bali Golf and Country Club in Indonesia and Mimosa Golf and Country Club in the Philippines.

More than just a fairway favourite, the 60ha Sydney site is a business opportunity with solid income potential, according to Gus Moors, managing director of JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group who is marketing the property.

“It’s very unique to find a golf course for sale in the Sydney metropolitan area, with 60ha of land right next to a train station. The fact that it’s a going concern business that’s privately held is also so rare; it’s not owned by a membership base, which these estates usually are,” Moors explained.

Macquarie Links is owned by avid golfer Dr. Chandru Tolani, a well-known local Indian Businessman, who also owns Rydges properties in Camperdown and The Rocks, as well as various commercial buildings across western and south western Sydney.

Famed for its strategic design, pristine conditioning and loyal membership base, the course and considerable land parcel represents more than just a chance to own a sporting facility, said Moors.

“If a new owner wanted to, they could look at getting the land rezoned with the necessary approvals, which would unlock more value than a buyer who is simply looking at it as a going concern,” he said, adding that a price tag for the unique asset is a challenge to determine.

“It’s difficult, and I’ve been getting quizzed since it listed. The key is – is this a development site, or is this a going concern golf course? That’s what I’m trying to establish at the moment. The answer to those questions will vastly change the value proposition for potential buyers.”

Moors said the club’s diverse revenue opportunities underpin the asset’s long-term potential. It derives significant income from a “healthy” membership base, public green fees, food and beverage amenities, as well as conferencing.

Stretching approximately 6,300m, the course is complemented by extensive practice facilities, including a 10-bay driving range, sealed golf buggy pathways and a fleet of 73 electric carts.

Central to the unique offering is an expansive clubhouse with a popular bar and restaurant with a modern commercial kitchen, and conference facilities which draw additional income streams from corporate and social events.

Beyond the fairway, the property’s prime position is also a major selling point. Glenfield Railway Station and the M5 Motorway are both within close proximity, meaning the course is well-connected to the CBD and airport.

The privately-owned landholding would allow new owners to explore future redevelopment opportunities, subject to council approval. This dual appeal – as both an established business and a land bank in a growth corridor – is expected to draw interest from domestic and offshore buyers.

The expressions of interest campaign for Macquarie Links International Golf Club closes on October 23 at 12pm.