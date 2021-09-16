Waikerie Golf and Country Club offering tee-rrific investment opportunity

Investors are being sought to take over the Waikerie Golf and Country Club, with the business and freehold up for grabs.

The offering at 22 Dunlop Rd, Sunlands, includes an 18-hole, par 72 golf course as well as 12 luxury accommodation suites.

CBRE negotiator Ned Looker said the accommodation, which had recently been built at the site, was a key feature.

“This is one of the key differences to other regional courses and is proving highly effective for the club and the business,” he said.

“When groups travel up to play the Riverland courses, they often base themselves at the six-bedroom villa for multiple nights.

“The rooms are exquisite – they were designed and built with quality in mind and that is clearly reflected.”

Mr Looker said the golf course was “exceptionally curated” and one of the leading courses in the Riverland region.

It is surrounded by a range of additional vacant sites, which the vendor will consider in the sale, offering the incoming purchaser an opportunity to further develop the site.

“The Riverland is full of rich and fertile soil which has led to the generation of some of the state’s most lush and desirable golf courses,” Mr Looker said.

“Waikerie is no exception and is renowned as one of the best courses in regional SA.

“The business offers a solid underlying base turnover, with the freehold and additional land giving purchasers expansion opportunity.”

The property is being sold without a price tag, with expressions of interest closing at 4pm September 23.