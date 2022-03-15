Tee-rrific opportunity to own a premier golf club

A golf property in the heart of South Australia’s premier wine region, and an hour’s drive from Adelaide, offers buyers a hole-in-one opportunity.

Established in 1938, the Tanunda Pines Golf Club at 39 Pioneer Ave, Rowland Flat is a picturesque property in the Barossa Valley comprising an 18-hole premier country golf course, a club house and groundskeepers sheds.

The championship golf course, carved out of a heavily treed block of 49 hectares, boasts fast greens, deep bunkers and narrow fairways that meander through aged blue and red gums and native pines in a bushland setting.

Redesigned in the 1970s by noted golf course architect Murray Crafter and still undergoing subtle changes, the course has abundant water supplies and the Santa Anna couch fairways and bent grass greens are in pristine condition.

The golf club, which is adjacent to the popular Novotel Barossa Valley Resort, has hosted a number of national events including the Australian Amateur PGA Tournament, Australian Senior Open, PGA Senior Open, Jacobs Creek Classic Senior Legends and the Australian Senior Ladies Championship.

The property has been presented to market for sale via private treaty on a walk-in walk-out basis with land, buildings, all operating assets and stock at valuation by Peter Gambranis and Henry Treloar of Leedwell Property.

According to David Newstead, a member of the Club’s board, the course and Golf Club business has been improved over the years and membership has “grown by 150 per cent over the past three years”.

“The current owners are now looking for the next generation of owners to carry on the traditions and hospitality of this iconic golf course and its associated facilities,” Mr Newstead said.

The clubhouse, which offers stunning views of the golf course, is a modern, neat, single story building with verandas on two sides.

A commercial kitchen services members and visitors and has the capabilities for catering for corporate and wedding functions.

The Club also has a well-stocked pro shop and 31 golf carts.

Putting practice areas are located at the front of the clubhouse and the driving range is located on the northern side of the clubhouse.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Leedwell Property, Peter Gambranis 0411 691 169 and Henry Treloar 0412 404 426.