Crown sells Melbourne’s Capital Golf Course in mega deal

Crown Resorts has sold an elite Melbourne golf course to the rich-lister Fox family, for a sum believed to fall between $90m to $100m.

The Capital Golf Course in Heatherton, reserved for celebrities and Crown Casino high rollers, has hosted the likes of pro golfer Tiger Woods and songstress Celine Dion – as well as wealthy gamblers given a tee time by Crown Resorts.

In 2011, the late cricket legend Shane Warne and actor Liz Hurley were photographed enjoying a lunch at the club while they were engaged.

The Fox family, headed by magnate Lindsay Fox, yesterday announced it has established a new club to acquire the golf course – with unconfirmed reports that a sum close to $100m changed hands for the deal that is understood to have taken an extensive period to finalise.

Lindsay’s son and Linfox Property Group’s managing director, Andrew Fox, described Capital as a special place known for its beauty and impeccable standards.

“We’re honoured to be part of this next phase of custodianship and to build upon its legacy with the same respect and care that has made it so admired,” he said.

Ex-Richmond Football Club president Clinton Casey’s Casey Group was also among the bidders for the 18-hole course, with Mr Casey confirming their interest last month.

The 120-ha Heatherton property was developed for circa-$50m by developer and

seven-time Melbourne Cup winning horse owner Lloyd Williams, in 1997.

Crown paid Mr Williams $67.6m when it bought the golf course, more than a decade ago.

At the time, billionaire James Packer was the company’s majority owner.

The world’s largest alternative asset manager, Blackstone, purchased three of Crown Resorts’ Australian resort and casino properties including the golf course for $8.9bn in 2022.

A Crown Resorts spokesperson said the sale was “another step in Crown’s strategy to focus on its core Australian assets” after making the decision to divest its non-core assets.

The Melbourne Golf Academy, the public access golf driving range adjacent to the Capital course on Centre Dandenong Rd in Heatherton, has also been sold.

Guests for the Capital’s own course have a separate practice range, short game and putting green.

“Importantly, Crown will retain access rights to Capital Golf Club with select guests able to play rounds at the exclusive course,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, Crown Resorts announced its role as title partner of the Men’s Crown Australian Open to be held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December.

-Additional reporting by Nathan Mawby

