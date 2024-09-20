Billionaire Clive Palmer to reveal controversial $150m reno

Aussie multibillionaire Clive Palmer is set to unveil a controversial $150m major renovation almost a decade in the making.

The mining richlister is nearing the tail end of one of his longest running property sagas, pouring an estimated $150m into bringing a crucial mixed use development on the Sunshine Coast back to life – his Palmer Coolum Resort, formerly the Hyatt Coolum Resort.

NEWS:

Shock as ‘cheap suburbs’ surge past $1m prices

Govt buys $51m cattle station to save 60g creature

Capital city suburbs where land is still under $500 sqm

The redevelopment which has been through multiple changes to plans over the past decade and multiple disputes will see an estimated 380 villas, residences, studio units and residential allotments available in one of the most beautiful parts of Queensland.

It will also have resort facilities, buggy pathways for golf and residents to get around easily, as well as cycling and walking paths leading to the beach.

Insiders say the upgrades have been “massive” on the estate, though Mr Palmer is yet to decide whether his Coolum investment will be reopened in one go or if it will be released in stages.

The site surrounds a PGA level golf course which has been the only constant element on the estate that’s remained operational throughout multiple issues on the embattled site since it changed hands in 2011.

Mr Palmer had placed around 150 replica dinosaurs all through the estate after buying, the largest of which called Jeff was 10 metres and a standout during a PGA tournament in 2012.

The property was closed in 2015 and fell into disrepair, with several disputes arising with villa owners and others before Mr Palmer began a major development of the site in 2021.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER