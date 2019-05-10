Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Collingwood
News
Collingwood site dispute dials up financial pressure on Grocon
News
VIC Top 5: Fruit farm ripe for picking
A Victorian fruit farm is shaping as a sweet deal for investors, with the regional asset the most-viewed commercial property in the state over the past week.
News
Collingwood’s first major hotel has New York flavour
A warehouse vibe and hints of the Big Apple will be part of a recently approved Collingwood development.
News
Collingwood office development ‘not for sale’, despite interest
Impact Investment has received interest on its Northumberland project but says the under-construction office complex in Collingwood, on Melbourne’s city fringe, is not for sale.
News
Last drinks for this well-known Collingwood pub?
Last drinks have been called at Collingwood pub the Baden Powell Hotel. The hotel and bar just minutes from the MCG at 61-65 Victoria Pde is seeking expressions of interest in the range of $5-$5.5 …
News
Start-ups turn to trendy Collingwood offices
Warehouse-style offices in a trendy urban startup hub have hit the Melbourne leasing market.
News
Crack open the bottom floor of Collingwood’s Yorkshire Brewery tower
Buyers have the opportunity to tap into Collingwood’s landmark Yorkshire Brewery tower — once the tallest building in Melbourne.
News
Collingwood home of PBS radio to tune out for $7m
The home of an iconic community radio station for more than a decade has hit the market.
News
British Crown Hotel a $6m blank canvas
The former British Crown Hotel in Collingwood has graced the property market — but it will cost more than a couple of parmas to possess this tired showpiece.
News
Collingwood brothel hoping to finally get lucky
A fresh campaign is hoping to attract buyers to a Collingwood brothel that has been unlucky in love on the market.
19 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 2
Prev
1
2
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.