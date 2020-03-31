Collingwood’s first major hotel has New York flavour

The Atelier Residences on Johnston St, Collingwood will accompany the suburb’s first major hotel.

A warehouse vibe and hints of the Big Apple will be part of a recently approved Collingwood development.

The Atelier Residences by Gurner will feature 51 apartments, a 95-room hotel, 700sqm of restaurants and retail, plus an old fireplace from the pub originally built on the site that will be restored and included at the project.

“And we will keep the bricks and put them back up during construction,” said Gurner boss Tim Gurner.

As well as tapping into Collingwood’s industrial heritage, Gurner says he hopes to draw a parallel between the suburb’s gritty, edgy feel and a similar vibe in parts of New York.

Its new architecture is inspired by Greenwich Village hotels on Manhattan, and will blend into the existing heritage facade.

Exposed brick and aged timber will feature throughout the project, while steel-framed windows will provide a more direct nod to the suburb’s industrial past.

The apartments will also feature open-plan layouts, timber vanities and a mix of natural stone and exposed concrete.

“The apartments will feel like you are buying into an old warehouse,” Gurner says.

Shared facilities will include rooftop space, a lounge, reading area, lap pool, sun deck, fire pit, sunset cinema and garden spa spaces.

Residents will also have access to the services of Collingwood’s first major hotel, expected to achieve 4.5 stars and be run by the Veriu group.

These services include housekeeping, a concierge and turndown service.

At 23-33 Johnston St, it’s a short walk to some of Melbourne’s best cafes and eateries, as well as an eclectic mix of shops and street art.

Construction is expected to start in April and finish late next year.

One-bedroom apartments are priced from $445,000-$595,000, two-bedroom designs are $695,000-$1.35 million and three-bedroom offerings will have price tags from $975,000-$3.95 million.

This article from The Herald Sun originally appeared as “Atelier Residences, Gurner: New York style in Collingwood”.