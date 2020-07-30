VIC Top 5: Fruit farm ripe for picking

A Victorian fruit farm is shaping as a sweet deal for investors, with the regional asset the most-viewed commercial property in the state over the past week.

Marketed as an opportunity to “become a long-term partner in one of Australia’s per-eminent, vertically integrated fresh fruit businesses”, the property, which does not have a listed address, is one of the most significant farm offerings to come to market this year.

Occupying 845ha and with the potential to grow further, the property includes 509ha of established orchards that grow apples, pears, stone fruit, cherries and mandarins.

It also includes 173ha of vacant land suitable for development, as well as 2789 megalitres of irrigation water share entitlements.

Agents say investors have the chance to secure a majority stake in a consolidated horticultural business.

HUGE RMIT FACILITY

Lot 2, 235-251 Bourke Street, Melbourne

A major Melbourne office building leased to RMIT is on the market, offering the chance to secure more than $8 million in annual rent.

The 14-storey building has 23,014sqm of office space fully leased to the university for the next five years, and includes $32 million in mechanical and building refurbishments over the past five years.

It is located close to the upcoming Town Hall Station – due for completion in 2025 – and agents say the property has huge potential to add value.

Expressions of interest close on August 26.

SNAZZY RICHMOND WAREHOUSE SNAPPED UP

426 Burnley Street, Richmond

A renovated warehouse in Melbourne’s inner city didn’t last long on the market, with the property riding a wave of demand for industrial assets to a quick sale.

Just weeks after the building on busy Burnley St was ranked as the number one most-viewed property in the country, it was this week slapped with a ‘sold’ sticker.

The property has potential for a number of uses, including as an open plan office, with soaring ceilings and exposed beams.

Located on a 555sqm block near Burnley Station, it also came with vacant possession, allowing for a fitout that caters to the new owner’s needs.

RICHMOND WAREHOUSE REMAINS IN FOCUS

19 Lincoln Street, Richmond

Interest in this Richmond property, which could be an office, showroom or even a home, knows no bounds.

Months after first featuring among the most-viewed properties in Victoria, ‘The Lincoln’ is still attracting huge amounts of interest online, with a sale yet to be secured. It is also being offered for lease.

While currently set up as a contemporary office or warehouse, the property is zoned for mixed use and can therefore be repurposed as a residential address.

A 392sqm footprint also lends it to a potential multi-storey redevelopment, subject to council approval.

COLLINGWOOD PAIR A ONCE-IN-HALF-CENTURY CHANCE

207-209 & 211-213 Victoria Parade, Collingwood

A pair of neighbouring properties in Collingwood are already creating a buzz, after being put up for sale for the first time in 50 years.

The high-exposure shops on Victoria Parade, near the corner of Hoddle St, feature a combined frontage of 18.5 metres and 444sqm of land, and have short-term leases in place returning nearly $80,000 plus GST and outgoings annually.

Zoned Commercial 1, the freeholds are spread over three tiles and could provide versatility for potential refurbishment or redevelopment.