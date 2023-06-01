Collingwood: Rooftop train carriage included in five-level property available for rent

Business owners can test out their own artistic talents at a Collingwood building that’s ideal for a bit of trainspotting.

A five-level unit is opening up in the End to End complex, a landmark building where three old Hitachi train carriages lean out from the rooftop over the street below.

RELATED: Melbourne home has Harry Potter-style secret door

Where homeowners have won the property lotto

Inside VRC vice chairman’s ‘cracker’ office

Shesells Fairfield agent Jodie Hill, who is handling the leasing campaign for the 305sq m office at 5/48 Easey St, Collingwood, said the owners have said the new tenants can refresh the street art on the outside of the train carriage that forms part of the tenancy.

“It’s like an egg carton, there’s three front and the back,” Ms Hill said of the rooftop train carriages.

“One carriage is shared as like a hot space you can book it. One carriage is directly for this unit that we’re leasing out and then the other is where you can go and have your hamburgers.”

The neighbouring rooftop burger joint is Easey’s, which operates in a converted train complete with retro Met carriage decor.

The unit at 5/48 Easey St provides office space over four floors, connected by stairs and a lift that rises up into the train carriage atop the building, designed by Zvi Belling of ITN Architects.

“To go up and have a meeting upstairs, you know, you feel pretty inspired just walking in,” she said.

Ms Hill said it would suit a business like an IT company, or someone on the lookout for a creative space in Collingwood.

The owners are looking to secure a tenant on at least a three-year lease.

The unit has three terraces, two car spaces and the renovated Hitachi Met train carriage.

Rolling Stock nostalgia appears at street level in solid railway track doors, sleeper canopies and train station platform facade panels.

The strength of this building as an icon of re-use is complemented by on site water harvesting, solar hot water, thermal mass engineering and passive solar design.

The unit has a $132,000 a year asking rent, excluding outgoings, with the resent lease due to run out on June 30.

According to the latest Proptrack rental report for the March quarter, the residential rental crisis has deepened in our capital cities, with total stock at historic lows and demand surging.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Son of Malaysian entrepreneur on Forbes rich list selling Toorak mansion with $46m price hopes

Woman buys three abandoned homes in Italy for $5 — see what she’s done with them

Homestead where Aaron Finch got married, new age church, island vineyard among lifestyle properties for sale right now