Bargain Collingwood retail gem hits the market offering a ‘rare’ investment opportunity

A prime Melbourne inner-north retail site is now up for grabs with an attractive ‘bargain’ price guide

The site at 143 Johnston St, Collingwood has been described in its listing as a “blank canvas,” offering significant opportunity for savvy investors, seeking offers ‘exceeding $750,000’.

The property, equipped with a functional mezzanine, the 77sq m commercial space has the potential to be transformed into a luxury retail destination or a bespoke office space (subject to council approval).

Peter Markovic Fitzroy auctioneer Paul Markovic said the momentum has been steadily building since the property hit the market – with the site boasting a flexible Commercial 1 Zoning, offering an array of exciting possibilities such as retail, office, business, entertainment, community purposes, and even residential applications.

“Nestled in a bustling area surrounded by boutique retailers, it benefits from a constant stream of pedestrian traffic, making it a lucrative location for future business,” Mr Markovic said.

“The vendors are based in New Zealand, and with its zoning – their son is presently residing in the premises, so you could use the site as a shop and a dwelling.”

“Buyers looking for a shell can convert it into a retail space and very well add a residential component to the property – with over 11 interested parties already.

“It presents an appealing entry-level business opportunity, with potential for vertical expansion, given the lack of structures above.”

Despite the cliche saying Mr Markovic said it is quite rare to have a commercial property so close to the city with an asking price of over $750,000.

“It’s the perfect entry point – developers are eyeing it for a two-bedroom apartment build atop the retail space below,” he said

“The Melbourne commercial market, currently experiencing a downturn with retail spaces struggling, inadvertently makes this an opportune time to buy.

“Retail businesses are shutting down left and right – it’s tougher than most realise for small businesses, people are spending less, and those of modest means are tightening their belts.”

The auctioneer said that policy changes are crucial on a state and federal government level to ease the tax burden on small businesses.

Expressions of interest close on November 14.

