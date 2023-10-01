Find property
Barossa Valley
Buying & Selling
Austwine Viticulture to sell Rosedale Vineyard
Barossa icon Chateau Dorrien listed for sale for the first time in almost 40 years
Known for its medieval-like towers and fortified wines, this icon of the Barossa has been here for 110 years – and now it could be yours.
Ahrens family sells Kingsford Homestead to Salter Brothers
Known as ‘Drover’s Run’ in long-running TV drama McLeod’s Daughters, the Barossa’s historic Kingsford Homestead has been sold after a $10m transformation.
