Tourist attraction with link to Queen Elizabeth listed for sale

News
Lauren Ahwan
First published 08 January 2025, 4:30am

Royalists from across the globe are gushing over a magnificent Georgian-inspired chateau with a rose garden famously planted by Queen Elizabeth but so far no one can afford its multimillion-dollar price tag.

The sales listing for the Barossa Valley’s iconic Barossa Chateau has attracted more than 20,000 online views since the sprawling 3.64ha estate was put on the market more than a year ago, many attracted to its connection to the late monarch, said selling agent Rohan Semmler, of Homburg Real Estate.

However, Mr Semmler was yet to receive a single offer for the property, where Her Majesty planted her namesake flower, a pink Queen Elizabeth rose, as part of the garden’s official opening in 2002.

Supplied Real Estate 35 Hermann Thumm Drive, Lyndoch

Barossa Chateau at 35 Hermann Thumm Drive, Lyndoch

Supplied Real Estate 35 Hermann Thumm Drive, Lyndoch

An aerial view of the estate.

Supplied Real Estate 35 Hermann Thumm Drive, Lyndoch

A memorial stone marks the spot where Queen Elizabeth planted her namesake flower.

The Queen also enjoyed a formal gala lunch at the stately property with wine baron Hermann Thumm, the original owner of Barossa Chateau, and other dignitaries.

“The fact that the Queen planted a rose there and the rose is still flowering today is a huge drawcard (for buyers),’’ Mr Semmler said.

“We’ve had 20,000 hits online so far and people are still inquiring.

“We’ve had interest from interstate and overseas, as well as domestically.

“Believe it or not, we have had a lot of Asian interest in the property as well – even though they’re not part of the monarchy (Commonwealth).’’

The chateau was originally listed for sale alongside Lyndoch Hill, a 34-room hotel with guest facilities, an internationally-acclaimed restaurant and function room, a swimming pool and other outdoor facilities, all set on luscious gardens and vineyards.

The combined properties were expected to fetch well over $11m, however the hotel

complex sold on its own in June for $2.8m, leaving the chateau still up for grabs.

D/I Queen Elizabeth II planting rose with (l-r) Herman Thumm and David Pitt at Chateau Barossa during royal visit to South Australia 28 Feb 2002. tour british royalty

Queen Elizabeth planting a rose with (l-r) Herman Thumm and David Pitt at Chateau Barossa during her royal visit to South Australia, February 28, 2002.

Supplied Real Estate 35 Hermann Thumm Drive, Lyndoch

Inside the popular Barossa tourist attraction.

Supplied Real Estate 35 Hermann Thumm Drive, Lyndoch

A private residence overlooking the rose garden is located upstairs.

Barossa Chateau, which includes private wine tasting spaces, an impressive grand ballroom and an art gallery, currently operates as luxury accommodation, an exclusive function centre and a gift shop. It also offers high teas.

While much buyer interest was from those wanting to continue the commercial venture, Mr Semmler said he had fielded some inquiries from those looking to convert the grand three- bedroom building, with a balcony overlooking the iconic rose garden, into their own private residence.

“It’s a fairly commanding building in a great location and it’s quite new,’’ Mr Semmler said.

“It was only (built in) early 2000. You tend to presume it’s an old Georgian chateau but, in fact, it’s only 25 years old.’’

The property is about 15 minutes’ drive from Gawler and 50 minutes to Adelaide.

While no price guide has been publicly released, Mr Semmler said it was available on request.

– BY LAUREN AHWAN

