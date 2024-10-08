Historic Richmond Grove Winery listed for sale in the Barossa

Global beverage company Pernod Ricard is looking to part ways with one of the state’s biggest wineries, having listed its historic Richmond Grove Winery facility at Tanunda for an undisclosed sale price.

The 27ha property, which spans across five titles, includes 87 million litres of tank storage – comprising 299 tanks, three climate-controlled warehouses – totalling over 16,400sqm – and multiple residences, including its historic Flemish-style chateau that’s been a Barossa Valley landmark since 1897.

MORE NEWS

The cheapest homes in Adelaide’s most expensive suburbs

Pirate-themed cottage expected to haul in bounty of offers

Defence minister’s holiday home has buyers standing at attention

Colliers National Director of Agribusiness, Tim Altschwager, said the sale of Richmond Grove, located at 21 Para Road, Tanunda, presented a rare opportunity for buyers to acquire an iconic landholding with multiple titles and potential for alternate uses.

“Richmond Grove Winery has long been a beacon of quality in the Australian wine industry and has produced some of the country’s most celebrated wines,” he said.

“Known for its multi-regional philosophy, Richmond Grove produced exceptional varietals, including the acclaimed Watervale Riesling, often hailed as one of Australia’s finest white wines.”

Australian winemaking legend Leo Buring acquired the site – formerly the Orange Grove Winery – in 1944 and renamed it Chateau Leonay.

It was later purchased by Ray Kidd of Lindemans, before Pernod Ricard’s Orlando label took over the operation in 1993 – making it the headquarters of Richmond Grove.

The winemaking giant is now divesting the property as it already has another major processing plant at Rowland Flat.

Mr Altschwager – who is handling the sale process with Nick Goode and Tom Barrett on behalf of Pernod Ricard – said the site could now be transformed into a wine tourism hub, with the property’s expansive area also offering significant potential for residential development, subject to council consent.

“This is a unique opportunity to acquire a piece of Barossa Valley history and shape its next chapter,” Mr Altschwager said.

The property is being offered for sale by Expression of Interest, closing on Wednesday, November 20 at 4pm.