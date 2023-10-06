Ahrens family sells Kingsford Homestead to Salter Brothers

Two years after transforming the Barossa Valley’s Kingsford Homestead into a luxury retreat, the Ahrens family has sold the luxury property to fund manager Salter Brothers.

The historic property, now known as Kingsford The Barossa, was reopened in 2021 after the family’s $10m expansion and redevelopment, which was designed to attract high-end Australian and international tourists to the region.

Once used as the Drover’s Run set for long-running television drama McLeod’s Daughters, the sprawling 91ha property, northeast of Gawler, features 16 suites, three bar areas, a restaurant, a 21m-long wine cellar, function room, outdoor saltwater pool and even a Kegelbahn – a traditional German indoor bowling alley.

Mr Ahrens, who bought the property from Kerry Packer in 2008, said it had been a “labour of love” to restore and expand the historic property, working with wife Leanne to transform it from a “dilapidated shell” to one of Australia’s finest luxury retreats.

“For us, it is the right time and the right thing to do to pass on Kingsford, with all its history, to an organisation that can take it to the next level,” he said.

“The Salter Brothers have the capacity, the brands and the marketing power to spread the word globally about Kingsford – and the Barossa. Both will benefit and that is important to us.

“We have put a lot of blood sweat and tears into this place. That extends beyond the immediate family to the broader Ahrens team and our suppliers. A huge amount of people have worked hard to rejuvenate Kingsford The Barossa and we are very grateful to all of them.”

The original Georgian-style country house, built in 1856 by British pastoralist and entrepreneur Stephen King, was used as the main location for hit Australian drama McLeod’s Daughters for eight seasons.

As part of the sale, the retreat will be managed by Salter Brothers Hospitality.

Salter Brothers managing director Paul Salter said the property would complement the company’s portfolio of boutique luxury hotels and retreats.

“We look forward to the opportunity to put Salter Brothers touches on a premium asset, with plans to expand the property, allowing more guests to experience this amazing piece of South Australian heritage, in the surrounds of the Barossa,” he said.

The acquisition follows Salter Brothers’ $154m purchase of the Sofitel hotel in Adelaide earlier this year.