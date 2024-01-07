Barossa icon Chateau Dorrien listed for sale for the first time in almost 40 years

It’s long been regarded as one of the Barossa’s most iconic tourism venues, known for its unique fortified wines, honey meads and medieval-like towers.

But now, Chateau Dorrien is ripe for the picking, with cashed-up investors sought to take over the 110-year-old estate.

The 1.3ha Tanunda property at 9 Seppeltsfield Rd has been listed for sale with a price guide of $2.3m to $3m, with all historic displays that form part of a museum-like set-up negotiable as part of the sale.

Selling agent Peter Fairweather of Harcourts Barossa said the listing marked a unique opportunity to take the cellar door to the next level.

This, he said, included transforming around 60 original concrete storage tanks into tourism accommodation, some of which are currently used as display units for an array of gifts and crafts, along with the meads and wines that are on sale.

“They were set up like that, independently, for that particular purpose – to have them as accommodation,” Mr Faireweather said.

“So someone started the idea, initiated it, but didn’t continue.

“So now someone else could finish it and offer something a little unique as there’s a lot of history there … and still a must to so many tourists visiting the area.”

Established by the Seppelt family in 1910, the cellar door was originally used as bulk wine storage and a rail head for the Seppelts Wine Company to transport their wine interstate and overseas.

However, the property was sold to the Martin family, headed by Fernando and Jeanette, in 1984 who, only a year later, formally opened Chateau Dorrien on January 13.

Today, their son Ray oversees much of the day-to-day running of the business, along with his widowed mother.

“It’s been family owned for almost 40 years and I think it’s just time for someone else to take over,” Mr Faireweather said.

“However, the sale doesn’t include the name Chateau Dorrien, which will continue from another location, so they will continue producing wine under the brand.

“So this sale is purely about real estate, selling what’s there and so far, we’ve already had some good interest from local and interstate buyers.

“We did have one offer but that fell through, so now it’s back on the market and we’re confident it will sell soon.”