Summer Housing provides aged care escape for young people

COVID-19 has transformed aged-care facilities across Melbourne into a place few would want to call home.

But the latest federal government figures show almost 1600 Victorians aged 18-65 have little other choice, with complex care needs forcing them into such residences.

And while new initiatives between Melbourne developers and not-for-profit groups like Summer Housing are opening alternatives, there are fears the virus could limit the novel intervention.

Linked to the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Summer Housing is one of several groups buying apartments in soon-to-be built complexes around Melbourne to give those with complex care needs a chance at an ordinary life and independence.