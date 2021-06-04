Buy
Lease
Invest
Sold
Leased
Short-term
Find Agents
News
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
NEW
Podcast
Retirement home
News
Ryman makes $350m retirement village play in Coburg North
News
Growing demand for retirement living is driving development boom
Australia’s ageing population and changing perceptions around retirement living are driving strong demand for retirement properties, and developers are catching on.
News
Summer Housing provides aged care escape for young people
COVID-19 has transformed aged-care facilities across Melbourne into a place few would want to call home.
News
Shovel-ready Dural seniors development set for $30m windfall
A 6.32ha senior living development blocked by the NSW Land and Environment Court in 2018 is back on the market with new DA approved plans.
News
HomeCo plots $170m retail and aged care expansion
Property company HomeCo, one of the hottest floats of last year, has unveiled a $170 million equity raising to back the expansion of its convenience retail empire while also pivoting into the aged-care sector.
News
Breakfast Creek Hotel builder to construct Indooroopilly retirement village
The builders who gave Brisbane the iconic Breakfast Creek Hotel have been chosen to construct a retirement village within the historic Indooroopilly Golf Course.
News
Aveo supports Brookfield retirement living takeover bid
Canadian behemoth Brookfield has won a major foothold in Australia’s retirement living sector, with Aveo shareholders voting to approve its takeover scheme.
News
Ingenia raises $131m for three new retirement estates
Retirement living trust Ingenia Communities Group has raised $131 million of fresh equity to buy three estates and pump more capital into its Sun Communities joint venture, putting it on the path to a $1 billion market capitalisation.
News
Melton aged care facility to be auctioned online
A Melbourne nursing home with an estimated $8 million price tag is set to go under the hammer in a live online auction later this year.
News
$60m enviro boost for Canberra retirement village
A new seniors living village slated for Canberra will be given a $60 million environmentally friendly boost from the federal government’s green energy fund.
46 articles found
Viewing 1 - 10
Page 1 of 5
Prev
1
2
3
4
Next
COMMERCIAL NEWS
Latest News
Inspiration & Style
Investing
Buying & Selling
Leasing
Small Business
Podcast
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.