QLD top 5: Investors look to nab a NAB

Commercial property investors are quite literally looking to put their money into a bank, with a NAB near Ipswich among Queensland’s most-viewed property listings.

The property at 11 John St is fully leased to NAB on a brand new agreement, and with a net income of $81,300 per annum plus GST is is gaining attention as a secure entry level investment opportunity.

It is set to be auctioned on Thursday, July 23.

Investors are scouring all asset classes for potential , with shops, offices, development sites, tourism attractions and bulky goods warehouses all seeing significant views online.

Here are the other Queensland properties that featured in the top five most-viewed over the past week on realcommercial.com.au.

AUCTION DATE LOOMS FOR GOLD COAST SHOWROOM

Lots 1 & 2, 106 Queen Street, Southport

It’s a third week in the top five for a Southport building at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections.

A week after reaching number one among Queensland’s most-viewed listings on realcommercial.com.au, the former home of International Interiors continued to attract heavy interest ahead of its auction date on Thursday, July 2.

The vacant, freestanding 985sqm building sits at the corner of Ferry Rd and is surrounded by major tenants including Ferry Road Markets, Shell, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Porsche.

It occupies a 1527sqm block and includes 23 car parks.

BURLEIGH HEADS WAREHOUSE WITH LONGSTANDING TENANT

4 Kortum Drive, Burleigh Heads

A tenant of almost 20 years is part of the deal at a Burleigh Heads industrial property that has quietly racked up hundreds of views on realcommercial.com.au.

The freestanding 550sqm property occupies a 1786sqm site in a tightly-held location, and currently returns $125,892 per annum plus GST.

With industrial remaining the darling of Australia’s commercial property market as it emerges from COVID-19, the property is expected to be hotly contested when it goes to auction on July 11.

THEME PARK STILL UP FOR GRABS

505 Allambie Lane, Gumlow

There have been plenty of nibbles but still no bites at Townsville’s Barra Fun Park, which was again Queensland’s most viewed commercial property.

The property at Gumlow received has been among the most popular properties online for more than a month, such is the intrigue around the rare chance to buy a theme park for just $2.5 million.

The property includes an inflatable water park with giant slides, tunnels, trampolines and catapults, as well as zorb rollers and paddle boats, a 50m Slip N Slide, a giant jumping pillow, a cafe, fully licensed bar, group BBQ facilities, approval to set up aqua golf, and a five-bedroom family home.

OPTIONS ABOUND AT HELENSVALE FACTORY

29 Millennium Circuit, Helensvale

Potential investors have received a second chance at a Helensvale office and factory, which is on the market again after a buyer did not emerge at an auction last week.

The Gold Coast property is now listed for sale at $2.295 million, for which buyers can grab a significant industrial space with three separate office areas and a handy holding income, with 12 months remaining on the current lease.

The property has 1147sqm of floorspace in a major industrial and commercial precinct and includes 20 on-site car parks plus tilt slab construction with a container height entrance.