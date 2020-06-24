QLD top 5: Potential development sites in vogue

The Southport building is located at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections.

A week after jumping into Queensland’s top five properties on realcommercial.com.au, a prime corner building at one of the Gold Coast’s busiest intersections has reached number one.

The former home of International Interiors in Southport has seen a flurry of demand, with its auction now just over a week away.

The vacant, freestanding 985sqm building sits at the corner of Ferry Rd and is surrounded by major tenants including Ferry Road Markets, Shell, Hungry Jacks, KFC and Porsche.

It occupies a 1527sqm block and includes 23 car parks.

Potential development sites figured strongly among the most-viewed properties in the Sunshine State over the past week.

Here are the others in the top five:

DOUBLE DELIGHT IN NEWSTEAD

3 and 5 Stratton Street, Newstead

The opportunity to buy one or both of these freestanding buildings in Newstead has come up for the first time in more than a quarter of a century.

Occupying a combined 920sqm site with 25 metres of street frontage, the properties have mixed-use zoning and are considered ripe for redevelopment, while buyers may also consider repositioning the assets or banking the land.

They are for sale via offers to purchase, which close on July 23.

NAB UP FOR GRABS

11 John Street, Rosewood

When times are challenging, there are few safer options than to bank on a bank.

Properties leased to Australia’s major financial institutions are among the most sought-after on the commercial market, and it’s no different for this listing at Rosewood, west of Ipswich.

The property, leased to NAB on a brand new agreement worth $81,300 net plus GST per annum, and with 3% annual rent increases, is a low-maintenance investment on a prominent retail strip.

It is set to be auctioned on Thursday, July 23.

SOUTHPORT BUILDING IN LIGHTS AGAIN

6 Short Street, Southport

It’s been almost two months since this major office building in Southport was the most-viewed commercial property in the country, and it’s back on the map this week after being listed for a fresh auction date in early July.

The building, which has a net lettable area of 907sqm, is partially leased for $145,566 per annum plus GST, with significant potential to increase returns by renting out the remainder of the asset.

The property has a rare open-air atrium along with two levels of office space, along with 16 basement car parks.

NEW LIFE FOR NEWSTEAD SITE

12 Kyabra Street, Newstead

Development sites remain in vogue among commercial property investors, and this site at Newstead is among the most significant available in Brisbane’s inner city.

Spanning 921sqm and zoned for mixed use, the property has 25 metres of street frontage to Kyabra St and an elevated position, with agents saying it is suited to an office, boutique residential or mixed-use development.

It is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on July 16.