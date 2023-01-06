Property once earmarked for a caravan park up for grabs

Are you looking for a lifestyle change in the new year? Have you ever thought of owning a caravan park but didn’t know where to start, here’s a place that has the layout and some ground work already done for you.

Set on a generous allotment of over 4ha with two titles, the property at 83-135 South Tce, Maitland offers buyers a rare opportunity to enjoy a rural lifestyle as well as business potential.

Boasting proximity to the coastal towns of Ardrossan and Port Victoria as well as Moonta Bay and Port Hughes, Maitland is often referred to as the “heart of Yorke Peninsula”.

Selling agent Scott Bockmann of Ray White Yorke Peninsula who is presenting the property to market said there was a previous plan to develop the site into a caravan park.

“The current owner’s father had a vision to make a caravan park here. Unfortunately, he passed away before his dream could come to fruition,” Mr Bockmann said.

“It’s a lot of land and offers diverse options. While the layout and some groundwork has been done for those wanting to create their own holiday park, those not needing so much land, can also sell as it is set on two titles.

“Storage facilities are also in high demand in the Yorke Peninsula and there is plenty of room for that here.”

The property also comes with a spacious three-bedroom house that has separate dining and living areas as well as an office space.

“It’s a very nice house and it has been set up in such a way that it can make for an ideal manager’s residence,” Mr Bockmann said.

Another highlight of the home is the generous, fully-enclosed and airconditioned entertaining area which could also function as a camp kitchen. It also has a wood-fired pizza oven.

Adjoining this space are three additional rooms which could also be used to host guests or let out as budget accommodation.

Apart from a carport that can accommodate three cards, the property also has a storage shed, over 50,000 litres of rainwater storage plus mains water, two dams and mature olive trees in the orchard.

The property is being offered for sale by expressions of interest which close on January 31 at 4pm.

Price: Contact agent.

Agent: Ray White Yorke Peninsula, Scott Bockmann 0427 519 628.

