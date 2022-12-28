realcommercial.com.au logo
Sign inJoin

How you can own a country pub and hotel for $600k

News
Jagmeeta Joy
First published 28 December 2022, 5:30am

Bellum Hotel, 22339 Riddoch Highway, Mount Schank.

Have you always dreamt of owning and running a hotel? A popular country pub and hotel has hit the market at an attractive price.

The Bellum Hotel, a historic country hotel situated on the Limestone Coast at the base of the Mount Schank volcanic crater, a major tourist attraction in the region, has been listed with an asking price of $600,000 plus stock.

MORE NEWS: Popular 4WD park and tourist attraction JAKEM Farm in SA for sale

Nature’s bounty at your doorstep

Ross Pelligra: ‘Australia has not seen development yet’

Bellum Hotel, 22339 Riddoch Highway, Mount Schank.

The hotel has three separate dining facilities.

Located around 12km south of Mount Gambier, the Bellum Hotel at 22339 Riddoch Highway, caters to the area’s farming community, locals from Mount Gambier, Port McDonnell and tourists alike.

Grant Clarke of McGees Property, who is selling the property and business said it offered buyers an “outstanding sea change opportunity” to live and operate their own hotel.

“This is a well-presented single storey hotel that has been well maintained and upgraded regularly,” Mr Clarke said.

The beer garden.

“This business can be easily operated by a couple or family. The sale price includes the property and the business,” Mr Clarke said.

The fully operational hotel includes a front bar and pool room, three separate dining facilities catering for up to 150 people, a full commercial kitchen with new equipment, a bottle shop as well as three spacious motel rooms.

The commercial kitchen.

The property also houses six gaming machines and a beer garden. Self-contained RV campers are also available alongside the hotel.

“There are also private quarters for owners to reside,” he added.

Price: $600,000.

Agent: McGees Property – Adelaide, Grant Clarke 0414 806 130.

MORE NEWS: Iconic event centre in Flinders Ranges could ‘tickle’ your fancy

Strewth! Award-winning Australiana tourist spot the Mallee Fowl up for sale

Looking to call a wine estate home? Here’s your chance

    Related Articles

    News

    From surf parks to cemeteries: Australia’s most eye-catching developments in 2022

    From surf parks to cemeteries: Australia’s most eye-catching developments in 2022

    News

    Geelong council’s massive payday from Civic car park sale

    Geelong council’s massive payday from Civic car park sale

    News

    Darryn Lyons sells his Home House nightclub site

    Darryn Lyons sells his Home House nightclub site
    Related Articles

    News

    From surf parks to cemeteries: Australia’s most eye-catching developments in 2022

    From surf parks to cemeteries: Australia’s most eye-catching developments in 2022

    News

    Geelong council’s massive payday from Civic car park sale

    Geelong council’s massive payday from Civic car park sale

    News

    Darryn Lyons sells his Home House nightclub site

    Darryn Lyons sells his Home House nightclub site
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.