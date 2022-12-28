How you can own a country pub and hotel for $600k

Have you always dreamt of owning and running a hotel? A popular country pub and hotel has hit the market at an attractive price.

The Bellum Hotel, a historic country hotel situated on the Limestone Coast at the base of the Mount Schank volcanic crater, a major tourist attraction in the region, has been listed with an asking price of $600,000 plus stock.

Located around 12km south of Mount Gambier, the Bellum Hotel at 22339 Riddoch Highway, caters to the area’s farming community, locals from Mount Gambier, Port McDonnell and tourists alike.

Grant Clarke of McGees Property, who is selling the property and business said it offered buyers an “outstanding sea change opportunity” to live and operate their own hotel.

“This is a well-presented single storey hotel that has been well maintained and upgraded regularly,” Mr Clarke said.

“This business can be easily operated by a couple or family. The sale price includes the property and the business,” Mr Clarke said.

The fully operational hotel includes a front bar and pool room, three separate dining facilities catering for up to 150 people, a full commercial kitchen with new equipment, a bottle shop as well as three spacious motel rooms.

The property also houses six gaming machines and a beer garden. Self-contained RV campers are also available alongside the hotel.

“There are also private quarters for owners to reside,” he added.

Price: $600,000.

Agent: McGees Property – Adelaide, Grant Clarke 0414 806 130.

