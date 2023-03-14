‘Iconic tavern’ on the Limestone Coast can be yours

Have you always wanted to own and run a country pub? Well, here’s a rare chance to do so, and it also comes with multiple tourist accommodations.

Located on the Limestone Coast, The Rocks Tavern at Carpenter Rocks, about 35 kilometres southwest of Mount Gambier has the hit the market with a ‘walk in, walk out’ offer.

Listed with a price guide of $2m to $2.2m, it includes the “iconic” tavern as well as four cabins known as ‘The Rocks Retreat’ and ‘The Rocks Retreat House’, a two-storey holiday home.

Set on a huge allotment of 3014sq m, the property is within walking distance to the beach.

According to selling agent Brenton Leggett of SAL Real Estate, who is presenting the property to market, the area is well-known for its exceptional fishing locations.

“The seaside location is popular with tourists who are always looking for accommodation. The pub is popular with locals as well,” Mr Leggett said.

“There are four cabins and a two-storey home and the property is being sold as whole on a walk-in, walkout basis. It’s a rare offering and will suit a family or a couple looking to stay run a business and live in a superb location.”

The Rocks Tavern, which is licensed for 200 people, offers indoor dining for up to 50 people.

The property’s listing on realcommercial.com.au mentions there are six poker machines as well a separate floor for the manager’s quarters.

The four cabins can accommodate a total of 10 people. It comes fully-furnished and is self-contained with secure parking on site.

The holiday home is perfect to host a family or a group of six. Apart from a spacious lounge with a built-in bar, the open-plan kitchen is well-equipped. The bathroom comes with a two-person spa.

There’s ample room to entertain outdoors and take in the sea views.