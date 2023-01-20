Car and boat wash across from SA’s famous Big Lobster hits the market

A piece of prime real estate across from the Big Lobster in SA’s south east is up for grabs.

The site, which includes a car and boat wash as well as a neighbouring vacant block, across the road from Kingston’s famous Larry the Lobster has hit the market.

Selling agent Kait Copping, of Elders South East, said the properties at 13 and 15 Princes Highway, which were 989sq m and 1006sq m respectively, could be purchased separately but were being offered as a package.

“It’s a local farmer who owns the car and boat wash and it was a side hustle for him,” she said.

“It was generating quite a nice little income.”

Ms Copping said the owner had outgrown the business and was selling it to give someone else an opportunity to revive or redevelop the site.

“It’s currently not in working order but the vendor thinks it wouldn’t take much to fix, you’d just need to service it,” she said.

The vendor’s close relative owned the neighbouring vacant block and was selling it to add further value to the car and boat wash site.

“The new owners will have the opportunity to expand the business,” Ms Copping said.

As the site was in a commercial zone, she said prospective buyers could also knock the car and boat wash down and build another business there, with council approval.

She said it was in a prime position to leverage off the tourism Larry the Lobster generated, with people constantly parking in front of the properties to take photos.

“The traffic there is ridiculous – you either fix and grow the car wash or knock it down and build a cafe or something that’s there for the people,” Ms Copping said.

The property is being sold without a price tag via an expressions of interest campaign.